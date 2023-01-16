Lockdowns are well and truly a thing of the past - its time to get out and have some fun.
That's the message to Ballarat's seniors from Wendouree Senior Citizens Club as it looks to the year ahead.
"In the summer months we do a lot of trips," secretary Keith Moore told The Courier.
Upcoming on the agenda is a trip to Geelong to the Gateway Hotel for a "beautiful" smorgasbord lunch, a two day trip through Portland and Mount Gambier, and a day trip stopping at Avoca, Ararat and Beaufort.
Mr Moore said he shopped around to ensure all activities are reasonably priced and the group welcomed all levels of mobility.
"And in the winter months we have a lot of meal supplied the clubrooms: Chinese, fish and chips, roast cooked by a caterer that comes in and cooks meals for us," Mr Moore said.
"We have a ball."
During the week the club has indoor bowls, bingo and cards on Monday, and Thursday and Saturday indoor bowls again, plus afternoon tea.
But people don't have to play if it's not their thing.
"People are welcome to just come to be social ... have a tea or a coffee and just have a chat," Mr Moore said.
"We try to have something for everybody."
The club has dropped from 93 members in recent years to 34 and is hoping to rebuild the numbers back up and welcome new faces in 2023.
"Everybody that comes always has a fun time," Mr Moore said.
"The lockdowns mucked up a lot of people lives, you couldn't do this, you couldn't do that.
"And we opened and got back into it and have been enjoying it immensely."
The club's recently renovated room are located at 10 Learmonth Road, Wendouree.
Membership is a one-off $10 per year, and an additional $2 each week that is put towards afternoon tea.
