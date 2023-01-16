The Courier
Wendouree Senior Citizen Club on Learmonth Road is open for new members

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
January 16 2023 - 4:30pm
Wendouree Senior Citizens Club has indoor bowls, bingo, and cards, day and overnight trips, and lunches for members.

Lockdowns are well and truly a thing of the past - its time to get out and have some fun.

