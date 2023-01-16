A mother has come to her son's aid as he was being attacked by her ex-partner, grabbing an arrow to use in possible defence, a court has heard.
The woman's ex-partner, who The Courier has chosen not to name in order to avoid identifying the victims, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court last week to assaulting the woman and her son, in his 20s.
The couple had been in a relationship for about 12 months when an argument broke out as they were driving along Smythesdale-Snake Valley Road on November 30, 2021.
The accused man pulled over about 6.30pm and removed the woman from the car, leaving her on the roadside to be picked up about 15 minutes later by her son.
The mother and son arrived at the accused's Snake Valley address to collect the woman's belongings when the accused man grabbed the son by the throat as he tried to enter the home, pushing him back to the front porch.
The woman used an arrow to "poke" the accused in the torso and he let go of her son.
The court heard the woman sustained "marks to the left side of her face and small abrasion to the left side of her right knee," in the assault that followed when the accused got on top of the woman and punched her "multiple times to the head".
Defence counsel for the accused man asked he be sentenced without conviction.
"On my instruction, it's the son that approached him first," the defence said.
"It was quite significant ... he did have bruising from the stabbing."
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz replied: "Did it say how many times she stabbed him? It might be in defence of her son and that's where it all gets a bit murky."
The man was convicted and fined $2000, and ordered to make a 12-month promise of good behaviour to the court.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
