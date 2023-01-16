The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Snake Valley Man pleads guilty in Ballarat Magistrates' Court to assault of mother and son

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 16 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court. Stock image.

A mother has come to her son's aid as he was being attacked by her ex-partner, grabbing an arrow to use in possible defence, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.