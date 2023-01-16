The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Covid

Ballarat resident shares her more than nine month COVID-19 battle

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated January 17 2023 - 9:26am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat resident Elizabeth has had to deal with the after effects of COVID-19 for more than nine months which included a prolonged cough, bronchitis and a potential heart attack. Picture by Malvika Hemanth.

Confined to her recliner chair for more than nine months, a Ballarat resident has shared the onslaught of illnesses she has had to battle with after having had COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.