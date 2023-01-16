A Ballarat man is waiting to learn his fate after being charged with burglary in the days after being released on bail for earlier alleged offending.
Jesse Marra, 21, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to apply for bail after being arrested in relation to a burglary in December 2022.
Police alleged Marra, alongside a group of four other co-accused, broke into the garage of a Wendouree address about 1.30am on December 15.
The alleged offending was said to have taken place just three days after Marra was granted bail for other offences on December 12.
The group were alleged to have rummaged around the house, locating a bag with two car keys inside - for a white Tesla model 3 and a grey Mazda3 which were both parked in the driveway.
CCTV footage allegedly captured Marra helping remove items from the Tesla, as well as driving the stolen Mazda3, following the stolen Tesla.
CCTV footage also allegedly captured Marra crossing the road and trying the door handles on other parked vehicles.
Police alleged Marra and a co-accused also entered a Lake Wendouree property an hour later, rummaging through a shed, caravan and Nissan Patrol.
Marra was given bail on December 12, 2022, for a series of alleged offences, including criminal damage, aggravated burglary, two counts of theft, failing to stop for the directions of a police officer and illegal possession of a firearm, among others.
He was arrested on Saturday, when he made admissions to driving the stolen Mazda, but denied illegally entering the property.
Marra's defence lawyer Dinyon O'Rourke called forward Marra's father to give evidence to the court about where Marra would stay if released on bail.
Marra's father told the court he would be willing to offer him a place to live, and that Marra had the support of many family members, who were also present in court.
Mr O'Rourke argued Marra should be granted bail based on a combination of factors, including his age, vulnerability in custody, and mental illnesses.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz adjourned the matter until Tuesday.
"You (Marra) have gotten yourself in a real predicament. There are strong considerations either way," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"I want time to consider this overnight."
