The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Court

Ballarat man Jesse Marra faces court for alleged burglary, car theft

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 17 2023 - 8:45am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts. File photo

A Ballarat man is waiting to learn his fate after being charged with burglary in the days after being released on bail for earlier alleged offending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.