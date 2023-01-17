UPDATE 11am:
The Major Collision Investigation Unit has arrived at the scene - at the corner of McLeod Street and the Midland Highway (Sutherland Street).
A portable gazebo has been placed over the light coloured sedan - where the woman died.
The Midland Highway is expected to remain closed in both directions for most of the day.
Traffic is being carefully diverted down Ballan-Meredith Road (bitumen), Griffiths Road (gravel with badly damaged drains) and Gargans Road (gravel).
The three car accident included a Commodore sedan which has landed in a culvert on the north side of the McLeod Street intersection, a small light-coloured sedan - believed to be a Haval - with extensive damage to the side, front and roof - as well as a white dual cab ute with front-end damage.
The ute and small sedan have come to rest at the south-west side of the intersection, which is inside a 60kmh zone.
Police at the scene said the alarm was raised at 6.07am.
Sunrise on Tuesday morning was at 6.21am.
Ambulance Victoria said several people were assessed at the scene including a man in his 30s taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) with minor injuries.
Another person has been taken to hospital in Geelong in a stable condition - also with minor injuries.
No further information has been released about the deceased passenger.
Neighbours said McLeod Street and Read Street - which run parallel to each other - are used as short-cuts around the centre of Meredith.
Both residential streets have give-way signs at the highway.
UPDATE 8.35am:
Victoria Police has confirmed a woman has died following a three-car collision on the Midland Highway in Meredith on Tuesday morning.
The female passenger in one of the cars died at the scene, and is yet to be formally identified.
The driver of another vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Victoria Police Media.
"It is believed three cars collided at the intersection of the Midland Highway and McLeod Street just after 6am," it states.
"Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives will investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision."
Police are appealing for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward - phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
UPDATE 8.05am:
Traffic is being diverted down the single-lane dirt roads Gargans Road and Griffiths Road to the Ballan-Meredith Road in both directions.
Photos from the scene show a two-car collision.
Victoria Police has been contacted for more information.
PREVIOUSLY:
The Midland Highway is closed after a horrific crash in the centre of Meredith, south of Ballarat.
Emergency crews were called to the scene about 6.10am, to the corner of McLeod Street.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, and traffic detours are in place.
Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for further information - the circumstances surrounding the crash, and the condition of the driver, is not yet known at this time.
MORE TO COME
