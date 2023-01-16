UPDATE 8.35am:
Victoria Police has confirmed a woman has died following a three-car collision on the Midland Highway in Meredith on Tuesday morning.
The female passenger in one of the cars died at the scene, and is yet to be formally identified.
The driver of another vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Victoria Police Media.
"It is believed three cars collided at the intersection of the Midland Highway and McLeod Street just after 6am," it states.
"Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives will investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision."
Police are appealing for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward - phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
UPDATE 8.05am:
Traffic is being diverted down the single-lane dirt roads Gargans Road and Griffiths Road to the Ballan-Meredith Road in both directions.
Photos from the scene show a two-car collision.
Victoria Police has been contacted for more information.
PREVIOUSLY:
The Midland Highway is closed after a horrific crash in the centre of Meredith, south of Ballarat.
Emergency crews were called to the scene about 6.10am, to the corner of McLeod Street.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, and traffic detours are in place.
Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for further information - the circumstances surrounding the crash, and the condition of the driver, is not yet known at this time.
MORE TO COME
