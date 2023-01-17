The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Court

Invermay man cops fine for possessing gel blaster imitation pistol

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Invermay man fined after being caught with gel blaster pistol

An Invermay man has been fined after possessing an imitation gel blaster firearm, following a frightening confrontation at a service station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.