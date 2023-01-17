Invermay man fined after being caught with gel blaster pistol

An Invermay man has been fined after possessing an imitation gel blaster firearm, following a frightening confrontation at a service station.
The 19-year-old man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, pleading guilty to illegally possessing the imitation firearm.
The court was told at 1.40am on October 4, 2022, the man and an associate arrived at the Liberty service station in Mitchell Park.
The pair was seen sitting in in the car, as the associate put a mask and gloves on, both entering the store afterwards.
The man walked to the toilets in the rear of the building as his associate grabbed a large torch and batteries.
The court was told service station staff members then got into an argument with the associate, accusing him of stealing store items.
The associate paid for the torch and batteries, and during the argument hit a plastic screen and staff members phone with the torch, causing damage to the phone.
As the associate left the store, he produced an imitation gel blaster firearm from a shoulder bag, waving it at the staff members through the night counter window.
Police conducted a search warrant at an Invermay address in relation to the incident, with the man identified by CCTV footage.
Located under the man's bed was a Nike shoebox with a black gel blaster pistol, and a CCTV hard drive.
At 4.50pm, the man arrived home and was arrested.
Magistrate Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz reprimanded the man for possessing the imitation firearm.
"You have seen the ramifications of using what may or may not be a real weapon," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"When you carry these sorts of imitation firearms, people don't know if they are real or not.
"If they are pulled in these types of situations, people will assume they are a real weapon, and then you are facing serious charges."
The man was fined $750 with no conviction.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.