Burrumbeet trainer Michael Stanley's stable star Rock N Roll Doo has the draw to return to his devastating best in the $150,000 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup.
Rock N Roll Doo has drawn favourably in two for the group 1 feature on Saturday night.
The five-year-old has not had things go his way since winning the Kilmore and Victoria Cups back-to-back in September-October - not suited by standing starts conditions in the NZ Cup and then having to be pulled up in the Bendigo Cup last start.
In addition, Stanley suffered a serious back injury in the Bendigo race - sidelining him as a driver for an extended period.
Anthony Butt, a three time winner of the Ballarat Cup, takes the drive on Rock N Roll Doo, which throughout his career has shown a liking for leading. He has lost only once when he has led.
While he has the brilliance to lead, it will not be easy with a star-studded line-up on the front row, including two-time NZ Cup winner Copy That, Inter Dominion winner I Cast No Shadow, Inter Dominion runner-up Torrid Saint and Shepparton Cup winner Cranbourne, all with gate speed.
New South Wales trainer Jason Grimson has three starters in the Cup, Ballarat's Emma Stewart two as she strives to win the feature for a third time and David Aiken two.
The Cup, which launches Victoria's Summer of Glory Carnival, is race seven on a nine-race card.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
