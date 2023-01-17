The Courier
Ballarat woman fronts court after drunken Pleasant Street crash

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
January 18 2023 - 5:00am
Ballarat woman records BAC five times over limit after crash

A woman has fronted court after crashing into the side of a Pleasant Street store while five times over the minimum legal Blood Alcohol Content limit.

