Ballarat woman records BAC five times over limit after crash

A woman has fronted court after crashing into the side of a Pleasant Street store while five times over the minimum legal Blood Alcohol Content limit.
The woman appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to exceeding the prescribed concentration of alcohol within three hours of driving and refusing to accompany police officers for the purpose of a breath test.
The court was told on 5.25pm on October 31, 2021, she was seen sitting in her car on the corner of Sturt and Pleasant streets.
As police approached her car, she attempted to leave, driving into the brick wall of a nearby IGA bottle shop.
The owners of Ryan's IGA on Pleasant Street saw the impact, and notified police.
After three unsuccessful attempts from police to get a breathalyser blood alcohol reading, the woman was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital due to health concerns.
A police officer accompanied her into the hospital, as her blood was taken to gauge a blood alcohol reading.
Testing returned a level of 0.253 BAC, five times over the legal maximum of 0.05 for driving a car.
Judicial Registrar Michael Bolte said the woman's behaviour on the day was "frightening".
"0.25 and driving a vehicle in the community is frightening. You could have killed yourself or someone else in the community," Mr Bolte said.
"It is not about you, at 0.25 it is about any innocent child, any innocent bystander walking down our streets."
The woman's drivers' licence was suspended for 30 months, and she was given an aggregate fine of $1000.
