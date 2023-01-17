The Courier
Ballarat bus network: Accessibility upgrades planned for bus stops, no word on network review yet

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated January 17 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 5:00pm
Workers on Peel Street prepare to upgrade a bus stop. Picture by Adam Trafford

The state government will build accessibility upgrades at six Ballarat bus stops "as a priority", but there's still no word on a full bus network review.

Local News

