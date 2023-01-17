The state government will build accessibility upgrades at six Ballarat bus stops "as a priority", but there's still no word on a full bus network review.
The six stops at three locations, with one on each side of the road - Howitt Street near Keaston Aged Care in Wendouree, Peel Street and Rowe Street near Eastern Oval, and Peel Street and Clissold Street in Black Hill - are among 80 bus stops to be built across the state.
A state government media release did not reveal whether Ballarat will receive any other upgraded stops from the $5 million project, but stated the upgrades will focus on "key locations where disabled and aged communities reside and rely on the public transport system to socialise or to access essential services such medical centres, education, employment or shopping precincts".
The upgrades will involve a new concrete waiting area with tactile ground surface indicators, the relesase states.
Accessible bus stops are a key part of the City of Ballarat's integrated transport plan, released in 2020, which could encourage new passengers to use the network.
However, council has repeatedly called for a review of the entire bus network, stating the current model, where all routes go to and from the station, does not cater for Ballarat's growing population or how people want to get around the city.
The state government has repeatedly said they'll get around to it.
When asked about a network review in July, a Department of Transport spokesperson said the bus network is being continuously monitored, stakeholders are being worked with, and there are 125 new train services on the Ballarat line.
Meanwhile, there's still no word on when a $50 million overpass to finally create a fully-accessible Ballarat train station will begin. The money was promised in October after years of lobbying from disability and transport advocates as part of a package to prepare the city for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
