Regional Victoria's largest craft beer festival is coming to quench Ballarat's thirst in February, with an event set to pack out North Gardens.
In its 12th year, the Ballarat Beer Festival will return on February 18, with 150 different craft brewers, spirit distillers and winemakers converging on the town for a celebration of good drinks.
Festival director Richard Dexter said the festival would have a focus on local products.
"We are heavily promoting independent brewers who are Australian-owned, so you won't see any of the mainstream names here," he said.
"Ideally they will all be Victorian, but there are a couple interstate from Tasmania, New South Wales and South Australia. They are all small-to-medium sized."
The festival will include beer education classes, blind tastings, trivia games, the popular brewers sack race and plenty more to keep punters busy.
Local live music will also be at the festival, including bands Dallas Crane, Spoonful and Kelly Aunty - along with a range of street food options.
Mr Dexter said Ballarat was an ideal place to hold the festival, considering the rich independent brewing culture it had.
"Ballarat's brewing scene is really interesting - you have award-winning brewers such as Red Duck and Dollar Bill, which has won awards overseas.
"You also have places like Aunty Jacks and Federation University, which is one of the biggest brewing universities in the southern hemisphere. It is a great scene."
Mr Dexter said craft beer offered a wider range than mainstream draughts, with something for everyone.
"The idea of craft beer is that there is a lot of different flavours and styles of beer," he said.
"You could replace wine with a meal for example - you have sours that go with desserts and so on.
"You have IPAs that are big in hops and also a number of fruit-enhanced beers that are particularly refreshing on a hot day.
"We are looking at 26 degrees on the day for a long-range forecast, so that could be particularly exciting. Good weather for drinking."
Fundraising will be done on the day for the Variety Children's Charity, which supports children living with disability, disadvantage or illnesses.
Mr Dexter said the festival organisers expected about 4000 people to attend.
"The fact that the Ballarat Beer Festival attracts somewhere between $700,000 to $800,000 to the local economy every time we run it," he said.
"It is a boon for Ballarat and we employ a lot of volunteers from sporting clubs and Rotary. Apart from the economic boon, we also provide around $15,000 to $20,000 to various charities."
Tickets start at $45, with VIP packages available from $100.
For more information visit ballaratbeerfestival.com.au
