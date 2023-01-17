The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
What's on

Ballarat Beer Festival returns to North Gardens for 2023

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 17 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Beer Festival director Richard Dexter is ready to fill out Ballarat's North Gardens with people. Picture by Alex Dalziel

Regional Victoria's largest craft beer festival is coming to quench Ballarat's thirst in February, with an event set to pack out North Gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.