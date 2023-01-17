Residents and businesses in Ballarat and surroundings may notice a change in water taste and smell over the coming weeks as Central Highlands Water undertakes routine maintenance works on water mains.
The works began last week and will continue through to early March, 2023.
In a video shared to CHW social media channels, water quality team leader Brad Smith said water will be safe "at all times".
"It is important for us to do these works periodically to ensure that the water mains that supply water to your house remains clean at all times and this is part of our routine program to ensure that we provide you with the best quality drinking water," Mr Smith said.
HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY.
Impacted towns and suburbs include; Ballarat, Ballan, Bungaree, Buninyong, Cambrian Hill, Cardigan Village, Carngham, Corindhap, Creswick, Dereel, Enfield, Flagstaff Hill, Gordon, Haddon, Invermay, Linton, Magpie, Mt Egerton, Napoleons, Nintingbool, Pittong, Rokewood, Ross Creek, Rowsley, Scarsdale, Skipton, Smythes Creek, Smythesdale, Snake Valley, Yendon, Wallace, Warrenheip and Windermere.
Behind the change in taste and smell is the way CHW will disinfects its supply throughout the works.
"Normally we use a process called chloramination, where we add chlorine and ammonia to the water. Over the period of these works ... we're turning off the ammonia and you'll receive only chlorine," Mr Smith said.
"This allows us to clean the mains in a safe and timely way."
READ MORE:
CHW managing director Jeff Haydon told The Courier last week the water would still remain drinkable, despite the potential changes.
"As a result of these works, some customers may experience a slight difference in taste and odour," he said.
"However, customers can be assured that water supplied through our network will continue to meet required drinking water standards and is, at all times, safe to drink.
"Our team at CHW work hard to deliver consistently high-quality water to our region, and was proud to be one of the finalists in the 2022 Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water in Victoria."
CHW urged any customers sensitive to the chlorine taste and smell to store drinking water in an open jug to allow the chlorine levels to reduce.
A spokesperson for CHW said the community response to the Mains Water Cleaning Program had been positive and customers with questions can discuss with the Water Supply Services Team.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.