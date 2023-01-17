A woman has been taken to hospital after an accident in Ballarat central on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Eyre and Windermere streets about 2.35pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics were also called, and treated the patient.
"A woman believed to be in her 70's has been taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in what appears to be a stable condition," the spokesperson said.
The woman's injuries could not be confirmed at the time of writing.
It comes after a woman died in a three-car crash in Meredith on Tuesday morning.
The fatality is the first in the Ballarat region in 2023.
