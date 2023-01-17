A severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds has been issued for the Ballarat region, as storms develop to the west of Victoria.
It comes as a gusty cool changes moves across the state on Tuesday afternoon.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central, Northern Country, North Central and Mallee districts," the warning from the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"Locations which may be affected include Bendigo, Seymour, Maryborough, Kyneton, Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh."
Nhill Airport recorded a wind gust of 81km/h at 3:43pm.
The cool change comes after Ballarat reached a top of 33.5 degrees at 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.
However, there is some relief from the hot weather, with Wednesday forecast for a top of 20 degrees, with a shower or two clearing.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
