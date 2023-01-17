The Courier
Severe weather warning issued for Ballarat region ahead of damaging winds

By The Courier
Updated January 17 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 5:30pm
Damaging winds could hit the Ballarat region on Tuesday evening, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued. File picture by Kate Healy.

A severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds has been issued for the Ballarat region, as storms develop to the west of Victoria.

