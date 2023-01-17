Ballarat Cricket Association made an impressive start to the Western Victorian Girls' Shield at Hamilton.
The under-18s and under-14s won their two twenty20 games, while the under-14s had one win.
Annabelle Moloney quickly found form with the bat as Ballarat opened with a five-wicket win over Colac in the under-18s.
Batting at three, she top scored with 57 - finding the boundary six times to guide Ballarat past Colac's 2-107.
Ballarat then chased down Geelong's 6-122 with 2.5 overs to spare.
Lucy King took 3-4 off two overs to stop Geelong's run flow late when it lost 3-7.
Imogen O'Brien and Ally Steenhuis dominated the top of the innings with the bat to ensure Ballarat was always comfortable.
O'Brien, 63 (8 fours), and Steenhuis, 24 (4 fours), had an anopening stand 59 - getting the runs in 32 minutes.
O'Brien and Lexi Ryan, 10, then added another 53 to ensure victory.
