Ballarat unblemished in Kirton Shield

Damian Irvin shone with the bat for the second day to guide Ballarat to victory over Gisborne Green in the Central Highlands cricket region's Kirton Shield.
The middle order batsman top scored with 63 as Ballarat reached 232 in its 50 overs in the under-17 competition at Gisborne on Tuesday.
This followed his 32 on the opening day.
Gisborne struggled from the outset and could only get 190.
The home team batted for all but two balls of its 50 overs, but was effectively out of contention midway through the innings.
This has Ballarat unbeaten after two rounds and well placed with one to play to reach the final on Sunday, January 29.
Irvin's innings featured six fours as part of a strong top order performance.
Kylan Jans made 40 (6 fours) and Will Brand 30 (5 fours).
Ballarat recovered from losing an early wicket, with Brand and Jans putting on 72 for the second wicket.
Irvin then led a revival with Ryan Lister, 20, after a middle order collapse, when Gisborne snared 3-3.
James Parkin, 24, kept the runs going late.
Darcye Moloney returned the best bowling figures for Ballarat of 3-14 off four overs.
Eli Holloway and Zac Healy each claimed two wickets.
