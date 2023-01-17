Police have released the image of a man who is known to frequent the Bendigo and Maryborough regions.
David Freeman is wanted in relation to theft and driving offences and the 41-year-old is known to be from the Maryborough area.
Police have described Freeman as being Caucasian, 176cm tall with auburn hair and a medium build.
He also has a tattoo on his left hand.
The image has been released in the hope someone may know where he is.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also me made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
