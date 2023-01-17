The Courier
Wanted man may be in Maryborough or Bendigo

By The Courier
Updated January 17 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 7:30pm
Police have released the image of a man who is known to frequent the Bendigo and Maryborough regions.

