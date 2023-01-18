The Ballarat Miners recruiting drive rolls on with the signing of Max Cody for the upcoming 2023 NBL1 South season.
Cody joins the Miners after a stellar college career with Minot State University.
The 6-foot-1 guard is second in all-time assists at MSU with 484 assists.
Ballarat Miners Men's Head Coach Luke Sunderland was excited to have Cody on board.
"Max has proven through his junior career, Youth League performances and college career that he has an elite IQ, work ethic and character," Sunderland said.
"I have known Max for many years I know that he will thrive in Ballarat. He will fit right in with our group and establish himself as a leader from the first bounce of the season."
He has already spent pre-season with the Miners and is set to make Ballarat his home in February.
Cody said that he owes a lot of his success to Sunderland.
"I really wanted to be in a situation where I knew and trusted the coach and the Miners' facilities are also incredible," Cody said.
"It will only be my first year in the league due to being overseas, but I like to think I can bring great leadership to the point guard position.
"I'm not one to care about stats, so I just want to do whatever I can to help the team win."
Cody averaged 12.5 points and 6.4 assists in his final season at MSU.
He grew up in Melbourne attending Haileybury College and playing basketball with McKinnon in the Big V.
Ballarat Miners Elite Teams Committee Member Matt Sheehan said the NBL1 side was "delighted" to have Cody join the roster.
"Max and Luke have a great history of working together and with great playing and personal references from Max's time at college we believe he will thrive in our program," Sheehan said.
Cody is the sixth Miners Men's player announced for the 2023 NBL1 South season behind Nic Pozoglou, Zac Dunmore, Jordan Lingard, and American Imports Jack Davidson and Cody's former-MSU teammate Tyler Rudolph.
