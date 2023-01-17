Paramedics have taken a man in his 30s to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) after an overnight collision in Ballarat's south.
The light pole crash was reported on the corner of Owen Court and Edwards Street Sebastopol at 2.11am.
Two CFA units from Sebastopol attended, as well as FRV crews.
It was initially believed someone may have been trapped in the car, but when emergency crews arrived this was not the case.
Ambulance Victoria said the man was transported in a stable condition.
The incident was declared safe within 15 minutes.
Police are investigating.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
