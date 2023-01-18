Firefighters have expressed their frustration at being called out to rescue up to three children a month that have been locked in cars.
Lucas FRV Station 67 senior fire officer Luke Shearer said it was not just carelessness leading to the callouts but also causes like people losing the keys to push button cars while people were inside.
Either way, he said, the potential danger to any young person locked inside meant they had to act.
The warning comes after firefighters used specialist equipment to rescue a three-month-old baby locked in a car around 10.40am on Wednesday at Delacombe Town Centre.
"It was not malicious at all. It was a pure accident and something that could happen to any parent," Mr Shearer said.
"I think it was really lucky it was today - and not during that hot weather yesterday."
The temperature at the time was around 15 degrees, while on Tuesday the mercury peaked at 33 degrees in Ballarat.
"It was a newer style of car and we had equipment that was able to open the car without any damage," Mr Shearer said.
"Police and ambulance crews also turned up. We could all see the baby moving. I think the bub slept through the whole thing."
The child was assessed and did not need hospitalisation.
Mr Shearer said firefighters were called out to around two or three cases a month of children being locked in cars, and often the driver had returned and left the scene by the time they had arrived.
"It's a timely reminder to be careful about kids locked in cars - no matter what time of the year," he said.
"Always keep your keys in your pocket or on a lanyard you are wearing - or basically on your person at all times."
He said newer 'push-button-start' cars created problems when keys were lost with people still inside.
"You may only get one or two copies of the electronic key-fobs and if they are gone, it's the only thing that can open that car," Mr Shearer said.
"It's rare that you have to smash the window, but in those cases you might have to.
"The decision to break the window is also determined by the weather and the condition of the person trapped inside."
According to calculations by Stanford University, even at 15 degrees, the temperature inside a car can reach 31 degrees after 20 minutes.
The same formula on a 33 degree day would see the car reach 49 degrees.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.