Victorian potato growers say they are doing everything they can to ease a shortage of potatoes in the country, but price increases will be inevitable as processors and farmers try to work with each other to get higher yields.
The wet weather and flooding on the east coast has hurt potato yields, resulting in supermarkets introducing limits on the amount of bags of frozen chips customers can buy, and cafes and fast food restaurants either cutting potato items off of menus, increasing prices of these items, or substituting potatoes with other foods such as sweet potato.
Victorian Farmers Federation horticulture group vice-president and Tourello potato grower Katherine Myers said processors needed to recognise the risk farmers were taking in producing potato crops.
"Potato crops are incredibly expensive to put in and grow, and you need to really have quite high yields to justify their production," Ms Myers said.
If you go through a McDonald's drive thru and you buy a large chips, only three of those chips in your bucket goes to the farmer, or if you buy a bag of frozen chips at the supermarket that might cost $4-5, the farmer receives around 33 cents.- Katherine Myers
"If we continue to see increasingly-volatile weather systems and start to see more crops fail then there's going to be a change in that risk-return calculation for growers.
"If you go from losing say one crop in 10 to losing two or three crops in 10 due to factors outside of your control, you need to make a lot more money out of those other seven years to get through those poor seasons."
Ms Myers said while it was likely there would be increases in prices so that "growers can continue taking that risk", she wanted consumers to know that the portion of what was paid at the supermarket going back to the farmer was very small.
"If you go through a McDonald's drive thru and you buy a large chips, only three of those chips in your bucket goes to the farmer, or if you buy a bag of frozen chips at the supermarket that might cost $4-5, the farmer receives around 33 cents," she said.
"Even if we see a significant increase at the farmgate, it's not going to be dramatic on the cost that consumers are paying."
She also called on more sharing of that risk between processing factories and growers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Myers said many growers would take a "wait and see" approach to this year's harvest, but yields would very likely be down on previous years.
"Farmers have said that they had trouble getting crop in and had more difficulty than normal managing the crop during the cropping season," she said.
"So we're expecting yields to be down in Tassie and the Victorian Central Highlands where we've certainly seen really significant delays."
Ms Myers also said due to the high cost of potato production, there were some farmers who had significantly reduced the area that they had planted this year.
"Some growers have only planted 50 per cent of the normal area they would plant, so we're expecting the shortages to continue here through this season, certainly until the next European summer and we see whether we can pick up any product out there," she said.
Ms Myers said there might be some slight relief in the coming months as farmers in parts of South Australia, northern Victoria and New South Wales' Riverina start to see the harvest of crops come through with warmer weather, but many would still have a tough growing season unless there was "maximised sun".
Coles confirmed purchasing restrictions on frozen potato products would continue after being introduced in mid-December.
"Poor weather in the eastern states has affected supply of some frozen potato products across the industry," a Coles spokesperson said.
- STOCK & LAND
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.