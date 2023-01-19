IT'S a double header weekend which could make or break a couple of club's in their chase for the last spot in the Ballarat Cricket Association's First XI finals.
With Darley, Wendouree and Naps-Sebas all looking as though they are well placed to take three of the finals positions, attention turns to the teams battling it out for the last place in the top four.
Right now, it is Golden Point on 33 points sitting in fourth in a dogfight with both East Ballarat (33) and Mount Clear (30).
East Ballarat and Mount Clear have their destiny in their own hands this weekend, both facing up to two matches, with the Hawks clashing with Buninyong and Mount Clear away on the daunting trip to Darley, on Saturday.
Then Sunday looms as the crucial contest with the two sides to battle it out, possibly for a top four position given that Golden Point plays just once this weekend, on Sunday against Ballarat-Redan.
It also looms as a big weekend for two clubs at opposite ends of the ladder. Wendouree is back inside the top two after a bowling masterclass last weekend restricted Buninyong to just 100 with the bat, the Red Caps winning comfortably by seven wickets.
This weekend, the Red Caps meet with Ballarat-Redan on Saturday before clashing with Brown Hill on Sunday.
Ballarat-Redan is desperate to get a win, having been frightfully unlucky on a number of occasions so far.
The Two Swords meet Wendouree and Golden Point, giving them a huge opportunity to play spoiler to a couple of sides with lofty aspirations.
Brown Hill finds itself just hanging onto the finals race, but at least one win will be needed in what looms as a nightmare couple of games, firstly at home at the Western Oval against the in-form Naps-Sebas who defeated Mount Clear last start, before a trip to Wendouree turf to meet the Red Caps.
Top team Darley has just the one clash to look forward to at home to Mount Clear on Saturday. Buninyong and Naps-Sebas also find themselves with a Sunday off, with just the one match on the agenda.
The other team with just the one game is Golden Point, who's only clash is on Sunday against Ballarat-Redan.
The Pointees got back on the winners list last weekend against Brown Hill, led by a Josh White century in the massive 156-run win.
DARLEY 52, WENDOUREE 42, NAPS-SEBAS 42, GOLDEN POINT 33, East Ballarat 33, Mount Clear 30, Brown Hill 21, Ballarat-Redan 9, Buninyong 6
Darley v Mount Clear
Darley: Ben Longhurst(c), Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Mitchell Ward, Rockey Hoey, Dilan Chandima, Harry Killoran, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Danza Hyatt
Mount Clear: Jarrod Burns(c), Jacob Smith, Thomas Le Lievre, Grant Trevenen, Nathan Yates, Matt Goonan, Zack Maple, Lachlan Payne, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, Ashley George
Buninyong v East Ballarat
Buninyong: No team supplied
East Ballarat: Jacob Eyers(c), Harli Givvens, Luke Hodgson, Joshua Brown, Hayden Walters, Rory Low, William Hodgins, Tristan Dixon, Harry Ganley, Lewis Hodgins, Chris Jerram
Brown Hill v Naps-Sebas
Brown Hill: Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Jason Knowles, Kento Dobell, Fraser Hunt, Jaxon Thomas, Prabath Priyankara, Nathan Porter, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan, James Waller
Naps-Sebas: Daniel Scott(c), Corey Hucker, Luke Corden, Nathan Doonan, Jonah Healey, Dylan Sexton, Dylan York, Sajith Dissanayaka, Janath Tissera, Mayank Sharma, Viraj Pushpakumara
Ballarat-Redan v Wendouree
Ballarat-Redan: Zac Jenkins(c), Robert Hind, Jayden Hayes, Max Riding, Nathan Hill, Paddy O'Brien, Michael Hayes, Matthew Aikman, David Carton, Nathan Patrikeos, Jack Landwehr
Wendouree: Ryan Simmonds(c), Thomas Godson, Heath Pyke, Mathew Begbie, Tom Batters, Brandon Weatherson, Tristan Maple, Liam Brady, Cole Roscholler, Liam Wood, Ashley McCafferty
East Ballarat v Mount Clear
East Ballarat: Jacob Eyers(c), Tristan Dixon, Harli Givvens, Chris Jerram, Harry Ganley, Luke Hodgson, Joshua Brown, Hayden Walters, Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low
Mount Clear: Jarrod Burns(c), Jacob Smith, Thomas Le Lievre, Grant Trevenen, Nathan Yates, Matt Goonan, Zack Maple, Lachlan Payne, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, Ashley George
Ballarat-Redan v Golden Point
Ballarat-Redan: Zac Jenkins(c), Robert Hind, Jayden Hayes, Max Riding, Nathan Hill, Paddy O'Brien, Michael Hayes, Matthew Aikman, David Carton, Nathan Patrikeos, Jack Landwehr
Golden Point: Joshua Pegg(c), Joshua White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Lukas Pegg, Leo Turnbull-Gent, Manjula De Zoysa, Christopher Delaland
Wendouree v Brown Hill
Wendouree: Ryan Simmonds(c), Thomas Godson, Heath Pyke, Mathew Begbie, Tom Batters, Brandon Weatherson, Tristan Maple, Liam Brady, Cole Roscholler, Liam Wood, Ashley McCafferty
Brown Hill: Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Jason Knowles, Kento Dobell, Fraser Hunt, Jaxon Thomas, Prabath Priyankara, Nathan Porter, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan, James Waller, Lincoln Koliba
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.