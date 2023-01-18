A lack of government support has forced a Wendouree general practice to start charging its patients as the GP crisis bites even deeper in regional areas.
Wendouree Medical Centre owner Dr Neville Ravindranayagam said the small Gillies Street practice almost folded in 2021 because its running costs were too much to bear.
"We were bulk-billing from 2014-2021 because we are in a low socio-economic area and we wanted to bulk-bill but we couldn't sustain, there was no way we could sustain, so we were forced to rework to mixed-billing," Dr Ravindranayagam said.
"For seven years we didn't charge anything for our patients but now we are forced to so we don't go under. It came to a point where we were just managing, just keeping afloat."
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler says a comprehensive revamp of Medicare is needed to make medical clinics, including the Wendouree Medical Centre, viable.
He pins the problem on Medicare rebates being frozen or subject to modest increases.
"There's no question that the cuts, the freezing of the Medicare rebate for six years under the former government, has placed enormous financial pressure on general practice in particular, and the Medicare system more broadly," Mr Butler told the ABC.
"But there are some broader structural issues at play here."
In November, retired Ballarat general practitioner Kiernan Halliburton told The Courier the costs of running a general practice had increased about 25 to 30 per cent in the period since Medicare payments to GPs were frozen in 2016 - not even rising with the consumer price index.
Dr Ravindranayagam said government support did not come anywhere close to meeting the costs of running a general practice, particularly smaller practices.
He called on governments to provide more support in order to make his general practice viable.
"We find it extremely hard, and also big difficulty in recruiting doctors and that makes it harder as well. But I think on the whole, because of the running costs like electricity, everything has gone up in price...so I think we definitely need support from the government," Dr Ravindranayagam said.
"For a long time we've not had an increase in the government incentive payment. It goes up by 25 or 50 cents a day, that doesn't help the rising cost of living. It's not proportionate to what's going on on the ground, unfortunately that's what it is."
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is putting pressure on the federal government over bulk-billing.
Earlier this month he said state-run hospitals were too often acting as a safety net because of an ongoing shortage of bulk-billing general practitioners.
Mr Andrews is confident other state and territory leaders will join Victoria in pressuring the Albanese government to reform the private aged care network, National Disability Insurance Scheme and Medicare.
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Nicole Higgins said frozen Medicare rebates and poor indexation hadn't kept up with the cost of delivering health care.
"GPs have subsidised that for a long time. We can no longer afford to subsidise our patient care," she said.
Dr Higgins said the gap fee was increasing as GPs coped with the cost of living "like everybody else".
"GPs are seeing sicker, more complex patients ... we are the cost-efficient engine room of the healthcare system," she said.
"You don't notice us until we're broken and that's what's happening now."
Following an investigation into problems with Medicare, a final report will be published within weeks and funding to flow in the federal budget.
Mr Butler worked with medical and patient groups to investigate the problems.
"Frankly I think our general practice right now is in the worst shape it has been in the 40-year history of Medicare," Mr Butler said.
"We're no orphans, we're seeing this across the developed world, but there are some particular challenges here in Australia that we are determined as a new government to fix."
The minister said he wanted doctors to work closely with nurses, allied health professionals and pharmacists; digital connections between primary health, hospitals and aged and disability care were not up to scratch; and there were significant workforce issues, with fewer medical graduates choosing general practice than ever before.
Mr Butler said less than 14 per cent of graduates were choosing careers in the sector, down from about half of university leavers.
"If we think we've got a problem now getting in to see a GP, think five, 10, 15 years down the track if we're not able to turn those numbers around," he said.
The general practice workforce issue formed part of the report on Medicare and has been discussed at national cabinet.
Health is expected to dominate discussions when national cabinet meets again in February, with the premiers of Victoria and NSW putting forward their own policy plans to ease pressure on hospitals.
Mr Butler said the federal government was already pumping money into strengthening Medicare, assisting rural GPs and delivering urgent care centres to take pressure off hospitals.
"But I don't pretend there's not more we need to do," he said.
