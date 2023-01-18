The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Health

Medicare rebate puts pressure on Wendouree medical clinic

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
January 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian government is pressuring the Albanese government to reform Medicare.

A lack of government support has forced a Wendouree general practice to start charging its patients as the GP crisis bites even deeper in regional areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.