He may be nursing a broken arm but Lincoln Smith is all-smiles.
The 14-year-old Learmonth teen was devastated after his $600 bike was stolen from near the Warrnambool BMX track last week.
Lincoln and his younger brother Eric, 10, had been riding at the facility while on a family holiday.
They left the bikes near the facility when Lincoln fell and hurt his arm to call an ambulance.
Shockingly, Lincoln's BMX, which he bought with his own money, was stolen as he was rushed to hospital.
His mother Leonie said her son was extremely sore as a result of breaking two bones in his left arm and incredibly disappointed after the cruel act.
But, just hours after the story went online, the offender appeared to have a change of heart.
"The police rang us and said somebody had handed in a bike," Mrs Smith said.
"I'm just glad he got it back, given the circumstances in which it was taken."
She said she believed the story may have prompted the return of the bike.
"I think they must have been left-handed because they had gone to the trouble to move the break to the left-hand handlebar."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
