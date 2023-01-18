The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Health

Back to back bookings and a waiting list, but Talbot GP is unable to make bulk-billing work

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 19 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Goldfields councillor Chris Meddows-Taylor praised Talbot's Dr Jim Sharples for keeping the cost to patients low. Picture by Kate Healy.

Talbot's GP Clinic will close on February 17 and make the transition to tele-health, with many of Dr Jim Sharples' patients vowing to follow him into cyber-space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.