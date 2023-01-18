Talbot's GP Clinic will close on February 17 and make the transition to tele-health, with many of Dr Jim Sharples' patients vowing to follow him into cyber-space.
The GP will team up with Dr Claire Hepper in Creswick to offer what he believes will be a more comprehensive service.
"This was a decision we made just before Christmas and it just came to the point that the practice wasn't viable, and I didn't feel we had any other way forward," Dr Sharples said.
"There were a couple of issues in my case.
"Firstly I've always bulk-billed and I won't change that.
"Secondly, the Talbot premises only has two rooms and there's no way to expand into areas that would help keep the service viable.
"Also - staffing is tricky.
"I've had excellent staff over the years but many have transitioned into hospital work or nursing. Re-training a new staff member in a single-GP rural practice is really difficult."
Central Goldfields councillor Chris Meddows-Taylor praised his local doctor for keeping the cost to patients low, but said a Medicare freeze and high inflation was killing off rural clinics across the country.
"Dr Sharples has been in Talbot since 2018 and people were coming from a wide area to see him," Cr Meddows-Taylor said.
"He's highly skilled and qualified - and has huge passion and commitment.
"Jim could have made a lot more money if he wanted to but he is a big believer in medical care without the high cost.
"The Talbot clinic is attractive; it's got great parking, it bulk-bills and has a cafe next door. It's worth people travelling the distance for.
"Jim's been trying to make this clinic as viable as possible, but if he can't do it with a full book, a waiting list and at a modest cost to patients - it demonstrates how hard it is for doctors to survive."
Cr Meddows-Taylor, who lives around the corner, said patients were devastated about the closure - and he was hopeful another health-related operation could move in when the premises became vacant.
"I was really heartened seeing so many comments on Facebook from people who want to remain with him and switch to tele-health," Cr Meddows-Taylor said.
He said the move to tele-health was part of a wider global shift in a post-COVID, post-Zoom world.
Dr Sharples spent Wednesday working from home, trialling the tele-health system with existing patients.
"If people need injections and so on we will be doing home visits, but it will be a matter of them doing a tele-health session first before we make the decision to go out."
So will he have a break after February 17?
"No," he laughed.
"You don't get a break with this. I haven't had a week off since before COVID, although I did get a 10-day break between last Christmas and New Year."
Dr Sharples said he would meet with Dr Hepper in the next few days to work out the path forward, while Cr Meddows-Taylor said he would talk to the chief executive on Friday to plan for the future medical needs of Talbot.
The Talbot councillor said he was open to the idea of sessions to show patients how to use different forms of tele-health, or a central point where people without a computer could access a screen.
He also called for improved internet and mobile access in the Talbot area to help make tele-health work.
"There are lots of things that still have to be worked through - for example, the best way to do prescriptions remotely," Cr Meddows-Taylor said.
"There are ways of doing this and we'll work through them.
"We've had Jim here for five years and we wish him well in the new operation.
"We're going to do all we can to support the new model and support the community."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
