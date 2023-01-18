The Courier
Ballarat's David Rivett and Clifton Springs' Bart Clancy hit 200th blood donation

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated January 18 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:00pm
Alfredton resident David Rivett and his mate Bart Clancy hit 200 blood donations on Wednesday afternoon at the Lifeblood Ballarat Donor Centre on La Trobe Street. Picture by Adam Trafford.

An Alfredton resident has reached a blood donation milestone alongside his good mate with both recording their 200th donation on Wednesday.

