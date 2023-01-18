An Alfredton resident has reached a blood donation milestone alongside his good mate with both recording their 200th donation on Wednesday.
David Rivett who began giving blood 14 years ago when he was 54 said it was a colleague of his who initially "roped" him into donating.
"One of my workmates asked whether I wanted to come and give blood and I said 'I'm terrified of needles' and he said 'you'll be 'right' and so I went," Mr Rivett said.
From that point onwards, Mr Rivett made the commitment to donate every fortnight, a promise which he has yet to miss.
He said he was able to overcome his fear of needles by simply closing his eyes.
"You can hardly feel it go in," Mr Rivett said.
However, he said controlling his heart rate was another matter in itself.
"I get a bit excited when I come down here (the Lifeblood Ballarat Donor Centre) and if it's over 100 (beats per minute) they can't take it (blood)," he said.
As for his longtime childhood friend, Bart Clancy, who now lives in Clifton Springs, he said he began donating blood due to having both the time and the means to do so.
"I used to go past the blood bank on my way home from work and I had time so it seemed like a pretty good thing to do," Mr Clancy said.
Mr Clancy who started giving blood at 40 said he was initially unaware Mr Rivett donated as well.
However, he said he jumped on the idea to make his 200th donation alongside Mr Rivett, when Mr Rivett posed the idea earlier this month.
Mr Rivett said he encouraged others to give blood as it is "life saving" and "great for the community".
"I remember I had to donate for a three month old and that was quite moving," he said.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Regional Partnerships manager Kalani Brown said Ballarat needed 292 more appointments to meet patient demand by the end of January.
Donors with blood groups O and A are being asked to urgently book a donation.
To book call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood App.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
