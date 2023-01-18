Detectives are searching for three offenders, after an empty police car was rammed by a stolen truck near Clunes on Tuesday morning.
Investigators believe the trio arrived in a blue Ford sedan at a car dealership in Nolan Street, Maryborough between 3am and 4am.
The men stole a Toyota Landcruiser 4WD and a Toyota Hilux utility.
It is then believed they travelled to Glendonald and dumped the vehicles before stealing a truck.
The truck was then used to ram an unoccupied police car in the vicinity of Creswick-Clunes and West Berry roads about 9.30am.
The truck was found dumped in Clunes shortly after.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
