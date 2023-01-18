The Courier
Police

Alleged Maryborough thieves ram police car with stolen truck in Clunes

By The Courier
Updated January 19 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 9:35am
File image

An empty police car was rammed by a stolen truck near Clunes on Tuesday morning, and police are still searching for the culprits.

Local News

