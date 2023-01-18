An empty police car was rammed by a stolen truck near Clunes on Tuesday morning, and police are still searching for the culprits.
According to Victoria Police Media, Central Goldfields Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating following the theft of two cars from a dealership in Maryborough in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Investigators believe three offenders arrived at the Nolan Street dealership in a blue Ford sedan sometime between 3am and 4am on January 17.
The men stole a Toyota Landcruiser 4WD and a Toyota Hilux utility before its believed they travelled to Glendonald where they dumped the vehicles before stealing a truck.
The truck was then used to ram an unoccupied police car in the vicinity of Creswick-Clunes and West Berry roads about 9.30am.
The stolen truck was found dumped in Clunes shortly after.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
