The Ballarat community is mourning the loss of Clover Dove, a familiar and friendly face to regulars at Armstrong Street's 1816 Bakery.
The 29-year-old died in a motor-vehicle accident when she was a passenger in a Suzuki Ignis that was involved in a three-car pile up in Meredith before dawn on Tuesday.
The driver, and only other occupant of the vehicle with Ms Dove, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Ms Dove managed wholesale at the 1816 Bakery, working alongside her husband, front-of-house manager Darcy Dove.
Ms Dove, originally from Gisborne, and her husband moved to Ballarat in recent years "to be a part of the food scene".
"They just loved it," 1816 owner Tim Matthews told The Courier.
"They were always out and doing things.
"When you say she was full of life, it really was true for Clover."
A statement posted to 1816 Bakehouse Facebook page on Wednesday announced the death to customers "with heavy hearts".
"She was a joy to be around, and showed us a spark for life that was enviable," the statement read.
"Her laughter and light will be missed by all of us, and our customers."
Authorities said the collision, on the Midland Highway, involved a Holden Commodore which was believed to have ran into the back of the Suzuki - which then collided with a Toyota HiLux at the intersection of McLeod Street just after 6am.
Ms Dove died at the scene.
The Commodore driver was a 24-year-old from the Ballarat suburb of Bonshaw and was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was later interviewed by detectives and released pending further enquiries.
The HiLux driver - a 34-year-old from Barwon Heads - and his passenger - a 34-year-old Lethbridge man - were assessed at the scene and were not physically injured.
