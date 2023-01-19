Ballarat gets home fixture to open country week cricket | squad

Ballarat Cricket Association will mark its return to Melbourne Country Week on home turf.
Ballarat is drawn to meet Geelong at the Eastern Oval on Monday, February 13.
The BCA played Geelong at the same venue last time the Victorian Country Cricket League carnival was contested in 2020.
Ballarat will spend the rest of the week in Melbourne's eastern suburbs - playing Leongatha at Dandenong, Traralgon at Doncaster and Ferntree Gully at Ringwood in provincial division.
The BCA has named an experienced 14-strong squad, with Darren Fletcher again coach.
The squad: Matt Aikman (Ballarat-Redan), Liam Brady (Wendouree), Sajith Dissanayaka (Napoleons-Sebastopol), Jacob Eyers (East Ballarat), Harry Ganley (East Ballarat), Zac Jenkins (Ballarat-Redan), Harry Killoran (Darley), Jason Knowles (Brown Hill), Tom Le Lievre (Mt Clear), Rory Low (East Ballarat), Ash McCafferty (Wendouree), Nathan Patrikeos (Ballarat-Redan), Viraj Pushpakumara (Napoleons-Sebastopol), Heath Pyke (Wendouree).
Fletcher said he was keeping the lead-up low key.
He said in contrast to years gone by when the Country Week squad would play up to five games leading into the carnival, this year's focus had been to ensure Ballarat put together a competitive team.
Fletcher said it was not easy getting players to commit for Country Week and once they had he did not want to over commit them beforehand, given most were getting plenty of cricket.
There were Saturday and Sunday club fixtures for some before the mid-season break. There are doubleheaders again this weekend and the midweek twenty20 competition is in progress.
The only time the squad will formally get together before Country Week will be a cap presentation at CE Brown Reserve on Wednesday, February 1.
Ballarat's home fixture in the opening round will be part of two big days of cricket in the city.
The BCA is hosting a VCCL commemorative match against Hamilton at CE Brown Reserve on Sunday, February 13.
Ballarat and Hamilton clashed in the inaugural Melbourne Country Week provincial division grand final in 1922.
This event was originally scheduled for last year to mark the centenary, but just as Country Week has been for the past two seasons, the special fixture was cancelled owing to COVID-19.
The BCA team for the match: Jayden Hayes (Ballarat-Redan) captain, Jack Harwood (Ballarat Redan), Mitch Ward (Darley), Rockey Hoey (Darley), Campbell Palmer (Buninyong), Bailey Ryan (Buninyong), Jack Jeffrey (Mt Clear), Liam Wood (Wendouree), Zack Maple (Mt Clear), Lucas Argall (Wendouree), Lachlan Payne (Mt Clear), Dylan York (Napoleons-Sebastopol).
Meanwhile, Ballarat will meet Essendon in a veterans' match at Buninyong on Sunday.
A veterans clash between Geelong and Gippsland planned for the Eastern Oval has been cancelled, with Gippsland forfeiting.
