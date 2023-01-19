Get keen - the final linemarking's under way on La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane before the traffic lights are finally switched on.
Regional Roads Victoria will close the intersection each night from 7pm to 7am from February 3 to finish asphalting and linemarking to avoid disruptions to residents and businesses.
Construction crews will shut down different parts of the intersection each night, and access to Heinz Road, Michaels Drive, and Kennedys Drive will be affected.
RRV will have detours in place, but the intersection is expected to be fully reopened - with traffic control - during the day.
If all goes to plan with the weather, this could mean by February the intersection will be the fifth finished as part of the state government's $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving election promise from 2018.
Traffic lights are already working at Gillies Street and Gregory Street West in Wendouree, Albert Street and Hertford Street in Sebastopol, the Midland Highway and Docwra Street in Magpie, and the Glenelg Highway and Wiltshire Lane in Delacombe.
Major works on the final intersection upgrade, a roundabout at the corner of Ballarat-Carngham Road and Dyson Drive, are expected to begin soon.
Construction has also begun on a roundabout at the off-ramp from the Western Freeway onto the Ballarat-Maryborough Road in Miners Rest - this is a separate project that is expected to be completed by October.
