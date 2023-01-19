The Courier
Ballarat road works: La Trobe Street nightworks ahead of traffic light completion

By Alex Ford
Updated January 19 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Wiltshire Lane at the La Trobe Street intersection as seen by drone last week. Picture by supplied.

Get keen - the final linemarking's under way on La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane before the traffic lights are finally switched on.

