The City of Ballarat has said the return of the free family friendly Picnic in the Park event on Australia Day is a way to cater to all residents in the region.
While mayor Cr Des Hudson said he understood there was contention among community members regarding January 26, he said it was important to "recognise the national day" through a variety of fixtures including Picnic in the Park.
"There are people that have mixed views in terms of the events that are on Australia Day and I respect everyone's opinions and everyone should respect other people's opinions," Cr Hudson said.
"We do the early morning part of the Survival Day Dawn Service which will be extremely moving and respectful then we can transition and do Picnic in the Park.
"In Ballarat we are a very tolerant and welcoming community and the way we go about that is putting together a suite of events that everyone can actually come and participate fully and be respectful of each other."
He said generally he felt residents were "quite respectful" in having both the Survival Day Dawn Ceremony and the Picnic in the Park events together on January 26.
"I don't get the sense that people are either saying 'I'm not going to go to this' or 'I'm not going to that'," Cr Hudson said.
"There is quite a mixed crowd at the Survival Day service and it's about being on a journey and understanding the experience of our First Nations peoples and learning about that.
"Let's be open and honest about truth telling and understanding the journey. But we've also got other activities for others right throughout the day."
He said the event, which is the latest addition to the council's Australia Day calendar, is set to be a highlight for children and young families as well those seeking a food adventure.
"There'll be food trucks, there'll be music and entertainment, there'll be bean bags, there'll be lots of kids games on the lawn," Cr Hudson said.
"So with 15 food trucks, it's a great way to have lunch together. I'd suggest people do the long grazing lunch and have a bit from a number of different food vans."
Fish and chips business Mr Squidgy is set to feature on the day as well as local band Untapped Acoustic Duo.
Picnic in the Park will run from 11.30am-3.30pm and will be located at the Victoria Park sporting ovals, opposite the Inclusive Play Space on Oak Avenue.
Ballarat's citizen awards will be announced at the Ballarat Town Hall on January 25 from 5pm. The council's citizenship ceremony will go ahead on January 26 with 79 people set to receive their citizenship.
"That will be an extremely moving ceremony as well for those people that have been nominated the young person of the year and our community event of the year," Cr Hudson said.
IN THE NEWS:
Hepburn Shire Council will have their community awards and citizenship ceremony at the Daylesford Town Hall on January 25 from 2pm.
Pyrenees Shire Council will have their community awards and citizenship ceremony at the Goldfields Recreation Reserve from 11am on January 26.
Golden Plains Shire Council will have their community awards announced on January 24 at the Dereel Community Hall. Their citizenship ceremony will be held in April.
Moorabool Shire Council will have their community awards and citizenship ceremony on January 26 from 9am at the Mechanics Institute, Ballan.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
