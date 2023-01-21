A decade after leading a community through tumultuous times, Ballarat's Catholic leader is looking down the barrel of retirement.
In an official request, once he turns 75 later this year, Bishop Paul Bird will have to submit his resignation letter to the Pope.
"Then the church regulation simply says the Pope will make suitable provision," Bishop Bird said.
He said the Pope could choose to accept the retirement or ask him to stay on.
Bishop Bird said he hopes he will be able to stay on in the diocese for a few more years while he was still in "fairly good health" and "staying on for a while tends to happen more frequently in recent years".
The bishop said he was somewhat used to dealing with this job uncertainty. "I suppose it was something of a surprise to be appointed and so I'm just fulfilling the role as best I can."
Shortly after Bishop Bird was appointed, the Victorian government initiated an inquiry into the handling of child abuse which was quickly followed by the momentous Royal Commission into the same problem in the Catholic Church and other institutions.
Bishop Bird was asked to provide the inquiry with documents about how the diocese responded to cases of child abuse. On a national stage, the bishop was also providing the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse with documents about the history of the diocese's response to child sexual abuse as well as answering questions from the commission.
Bishop Bird said this was one of the milestone events that marked his decade of leadership. While he was in a leadership role during this time, he said there were many people who supported him so he could keep the community together - most notably Bishop Peter Connors, particularly in the early years of his tenure.
Bishop Bird said his predecessor was a major help to him through those troubled years.
"[Bishop Connors] had responded to those who'd bought concerns about abuse and for most of his time, about 15 years, he had been meeting with victims of abuse," Bishop Bird said. "So he was very familiar with the history."
Bishop Connors succeeded the disgraced Ballarat Bishop Ronald Mulkearns, who resigned early in 1997 and was a key figure in the commissions investigations, later being found derelict in his duty.
Another change over the decade is the shift in the way schools are governed based on the commission and inquiry recommendations.
"We established a diocesan company, to be the governor of schools and set policy for schools," Bishop Bird said.
Regulations around safeguarding children have been the biggest change across the diocese in the 10 years of leadership.
"The area of safeguarding people is much more to the fore in people's minds ... People are more alert I think," Bishop Bird said. "I think that general awareness of the importance of everybody being alert to the safety of children, and vulnerable people in other ways."
The diocese spans a large footprint, although called Ballarat, it encompasses Warrnambool, and the whole of western Victoria up to Mildura.
Bishop Bird remembered back to his first weeks in the role where he hit the ground running, opening and blessing schools and visiting more regional communities.
He said he spent a lot of time on the road travelling and was glad to be in different parts of the community.
Another issue he has faced during his time as bishop has the closure of Catholic churches or amalgamating together. Bishop Bird said this was because of smaller regional congregations but also a smaller number of priests available to serve at different parishes.
"Each parish needs to have its parish priest and in fact, the numbers of parishes in years gone by grew considerably, because there was quite a large number of priests available to take parishes," he said. "Nowadays, it might be several small towns that used to be parishes themselves, that form one parish."
He said sometimes the numbers of parishioners would drop to where they "may not have sufficient income in the parish, say, to look after the maintenance of the church".
Bishop Bird said he thought the worst of the combining of parishes was over. "There may be some further amalgamations, but we've probably done the major ones in the last five years or so."
When it comes to keeping young people involved in the faith, Bishop Bird said large youth events had played a key role in bridging the gap between attending a Catholic high school and continuing to practice as a 20-year-old.
"One of the good experiences that we've had is the series of National Youth gatherings in Australia, we've had a reasonably good group from the Diocese of Ballarat [attending]. At those national gatherings you have several thousand young people celebrating their faith in Christ and that's a great encouragement to anybody who goes there."
Looking forward, Bishop Bird said he hopes the communities keep improving just like they have over the past 10 years.
"It's valuable to keep that mentality of always trying to improve the services that we provide."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
