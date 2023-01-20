The Courier
New Zealand champion pacer back and ready to make statement in Ballarat Pacing Cup

By Tim O'Connor Hrv
January 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Copy That wins at Melton last time he was in Victoria in late 2022. Picture by Brett Holburt

Victoria is yet to see the absolute best of New Zealander Copy That here, but the horse's closest companion for his latest trip across the Tasman is confident the star pacer is ready to fire this time around.

