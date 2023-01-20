Victoria is yet to see the absolute best of New Zealander Copy That here, but the horse's closest companion for his latest trip across the Tasman is confident the star pacer is ready to fire this time around.
The million-dollar earner has won just the one race in Victoria.
Andrew Drake, travelling foreman for trainer Ray Green, said the six-year-old was thriving ahead of Saturday night's group 1 $150,000 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup.
"He's coming over a lot fitter this time," Drake said.
"He's had three races since (winning) the New Zealand Cup - very good races - and he's definitely in fine form right now."
Drake has been with the horse every day during his stay at Yabby Dam Farms at Cardigan.
He will stay there through the next few weeks as Copy That also tackles the Hunter Cup on February 4.
Drake said he had been in regular contact with Green and had positive reports for the 77-year-old trainer.
"I've told him that I haven't seen this horse so bright," Drake said.
"Going in pretty confident to be honest... to see him so bright, eating up, drinking so well.
"He's definitely thriving off the trip - so far anyway."
NZ reinsman Blair Orange has guided Copy That to eight wins from 10 drives and will fly to Australia to partner the horse in both the Ballarat and Hunter Cup assignments.
