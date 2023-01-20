The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Cranbourne heads market for group 1 Ballarat Pacing Cup

DB
By David Brehaut
January 20 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer David Aiken and driver Nathan Jack after winning the Shepparton Gold Cup with Cranbourne. Cranbourne is favourite to repeat the effort in Ballarat. Picture by Stuart McCormick

New Zealand is again imposing its might on the group 1 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.