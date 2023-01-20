New Zealand is again imposing its might on the group 1 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup.
Two Kiwis are vying for favouritism in Saturday night's $150,000 event - a race which for two decades has been targeted and regularly taken out by NZ's best.
Last-start Shepparton Gold Cup winner Cranbourne is the $3.60 favourite with TAB.com.au fixed odds, marginally ahead of two-time NZ Cup winner Copy That ($3.80).
A third New Zealander Old Town Road is a $10 chance.
While Cranbourne is now trained by David Aiken at Avenel in the Goulburn Valley, NZ can still rightly claim the six-year-old.
The Shepparton start was his first in Australia and launched what will be a relatively short stay until he heads to the United States later in the year.
Yulestar started the trend by winning the Cup in 2001 and has been joined on the honour roll by Just An Excuse (2004), Stunin Cullen (2011), Highview Tommy 9202120, Mah Sish (2013), Smolda (2016 and 20170, Heaven Rocks (2018), Thefixer (2019) AG White socks (2020).
Cup runners Rock N Roll Doo, Mach Dan and Majestic Cruiser have done their bit to reverse the trend by campaigning in NZ.
Majestic Cruiser has been the most successful with a win in the Messenger and seconds in The Race, NZ Cup and NZ Free-For-All.
While the numbers are with Australians, there is plenty of confidence in the NZ camps, including that of Old Town Road.
Regular driver Zac Butcher will take the drive on him in Ballarat and is expecting a good performance from the five-year-old.
"It's exciting. He's a pretty good horse, so we're definitely confident coming over," Butcher told SENTrack.
"We're going to need a little bit of luck from the (barrier eight) draw, but you just never know what can happen in those big races.
"We are going to be on the fence more than likely, so he is going to need that ounce of luck."
Old Town Road has won eight of 14 career starts, with his maiden success coming just over a year ago.
Saturday night's Ballarat Pacing Cup program - the first of the Summer of Glory Carnival - features nine races, with the first at 5.59pm
The Cup is the seventh race at 9.18pm.
