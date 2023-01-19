UPDATE 2pm:
An air ambulance has been dispatched after a motorcycle rider was thrown from their bike in an accident on Pleasant Street, Redan.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, and one person will be airlifted to hospital in a stable condition with serious lower body injuries.
The collision at the Pleasant and Lonsdale streets intersection about 1pm involved a motorbike and white Kia Cerato.
Ballarat Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt said the male motorcycle rider, aged 37, from Sebastopol, was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital.
He said the driver of the white Kia Cerato, aged 75, was taken to a Ballarat hospital via ambulance for observation.
PREVIOUSLY:
Paramedics are treating a man involved in a motorcycle crash on Pleasant Street in Redan.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near the Lonsdale Street intersection just before 1pm.
It's understood a car and a motorcycle collided - the front wheel of the motorcycle was found about 10 metres from the bike, with police carrying out measurements on Pleasant Street.
The condition of the driver and the rider are not yet known, nor are the circumstances around the crash.
IN THE NEWS
Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for more information.
MORE TO COME
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.