Three businesses in the region have united to tackle the issue of ill youth mental health through launching a new charity.
The brainchild of PilatesFit Plus owner Leah Ashton, she said Hand in Hand, which began this month, was born from the need to do more to support Ballarat's younger generation through the "mental challenges" they faced today.
"With what's happening in the area we knew we wanted to do more to help the youth because we know they're struggling and this worsened especially after COVID," Ms Ashton said.
"The money we raise through the charity will go towards delivering the Open Parachute program run through schools by the Sebastian Foundation.
"This program will give them a coat of armour to deal with things such as social media and body image issues which are things we never had to deal with growing up."
The Playground Gym in Delacombe is one of the two other key players who have jumped on board the positive initiative with manager Mel Blomeley saying she was inclined to help after seeing the devastation of youth suicide on members.
"Leah trains with one of our PTs (personal trainer) and when she mentioned the idea it was something more we could do," Ms Blomeley said.
"I've got a son who's just about to start high school and the thought of him starting high school scares me but knowing we might be able to help him and other young people through providing them the knowledge to deal with mental health issues in schools I thought why wouldn't we do this?"
Tennis Ballarat is the other party who is involved with Hand in Hand.
For Tennis Ballarat owner Geoff Reese he said after having a meeting with a school in the region about the prevalence of dire mental health among teens he knew it was something he had to get involved in.
"That meeting was really emotional and confronting for me and it made me realise mental health is such a big issue," Mr Reese said.
"We hear things but we never really know how deep it all goes and the impacts suicide has is not only on the family but for the whole community so we had to do something.
"Awareness of mental health issues is the first step; it is time we overcome the mental health stigma and deal with it in a positive way."
Hand in Hand's ambition is to source $250,000. This would allow about 8,333 children access to the Open Parachute program.
PilatesFit Plus will host an open day at Tennis Ballarat in April and the following month The Playground Gym will hold another open day.
They will have a gala event later in May and a 24-hour gym fundraiser in June.
Ms Ashton said the idea for the 24-hour gym fundraiser, like the name suggests, is all about "keeping moving the entire time".
"We'll have a walking track set up, a reformer, a treadmill and the playground gym all involved and the equipment won't stop," she said.
"It's definitely going to be a physical challenge but it will be nothing compared to the mental challenge our youth are having to go through today.
"It's going to be a community effort and we're looking for businesses and we're looking for people that are willing to donate that could be either in money contributions or through their services such as tech related or public speaking skills for our gala event," Ms Ashton said.
Ambassadors of the charity named so far include Ballarat artist Tahlia Stanton; Power FM's Jack and LJ and two-time Paralympic Games wheelchair rugby gold medallist Josh Hose.
The Sebastian Foundation who runs the Open Parachute program was founded by Adelaide musician Guy Sebastian and his wife Jules in 2013.
Open Parachute's success is backed by research from Macquarie University.
More than 250,000 students across the country have been involved in the program including those from Mentone Grammar School, Adelaide High School and Camden Public School.
It takes $30 to put one child through the peer-led initiative equipping them with practical skills to deal with their mental health.
To learn more about the charity visit the Hand in Hand - Ballarat Facebook page.
To learn more about Open Parachute visit https://thesebastianfoundation.org/our-heartbeat/about-the-sebastian-foundation/
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
