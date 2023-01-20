A SHOCK home loss to cross-rink tenant Creswick last round might be the killer blow in the Webbcona premiership defense unless it can pull a rabbit out of the hat against a fired up Ballarat this weekend.
The shock 14-shot defeat saw Webbcona slip outside the top four and with a really tough run home featuring the the four top teams in the last six rounds, it could prove fatal to the top four chances.
Particularly, the next two rounds against the top two sides loom as the biggest fortnight of the year starting with Ballarat away followed by runaway leaders Victoria.
Two losses could see Webbcona slip behind the pack, particularly the likes of BMS and Mount Xavier who both have very winnable games this round.
Ballarat on the other hand has been flying all season. Ballarat sits comfortably in second spot and no matter the result here won't lose that position this round.
Last week it showed it means business with a four-rinks-to-nil thumping of Sebastopol on foreign greens, and now back home will be ready to make sure Webbcona are forced to sweat it out again.
Ballarat deserve to start favourites here.
While still inside the top four, as it has been all season, Mount Xavier really needs a quick kill this round up against Learmonth.
Early days Mount Xavier benefited from washouts against highly credentialed opponents, but now the time has come to show it is deserving of the lofty position on the ladder.
In the return matches to date, Mount Xavier has been well off the pace. culminating in last rounds huge 58-shot loss to Victoria.
There's no great shame in being thumped by Victoria and Mount Xavier isn't the only club that has suffered that fate this season, but coming off the back of a similarly big defeat to Ballarat, it's clear Mount Xavier has started to fall off the early season pace.
Learmonth has been disappointing at times this season and has just the two wins to show for the toil so far. If Mount Xavier is fair dinkum about its finals chances, this is a game it simply cannot afford to drop.
Saturday's final match sees Victoria clash with Sebastopol. Like Webbcona, Sebastopol, last season's runner-up is running out of time if it wants to be a part of the finals this season.
Sitting sixth, a road trip to Victoria is the last thing it wanted after being thumped at home by Ballarat in the previous round.
There's not much left to say about Victoria, undefeated all season and toying with a top four opponent, it is primed for a premiership tilt and the home greens will once again give it the edge here.
It's been a tough season for both Creswick and Buninyong in 2022-23, but both teams will be chock full of confidence as they prepare to match-up this weekend.
Both teams have won a combined three games, Creswick with just the two wins and Buninyong, despite a good run of form of late, has picked up just the one win.
Unfortunately for both sides, this match was wiped out earlier in the season after the spring downpour caused problems with the Buninyong surface.
This week's match up pits the clubs together at Webbcona and both will be keen to put their best foot forward.
Both teams showed some good form last round, but none more-so than Creswick which finally got used to its new home surroundings by knocking off stablemate Webbcona in arguably the upset of the season.
Buninyong, while going down to BMS, still managed to win three of the four rinks which means suddenly this match looms as a huge opportunity to build some late season momentum.
Also on the line is the dreaded wooden spoon, with only one point separating the sides on the ladder. The winner here will go a long way to securing their spot off the bottom of the ladder.
Creswick's 'home' form gives its the slightest of edges here in what should be a close game.
The final match of the round between BMS and Linton was played on Friday night at BMS.
