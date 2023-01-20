The Courier
Ballarat Bowls preview: Webccona now in the firing line in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Division 1 after shock home loss,

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
January 20 2023 - 1:30pm
Wayne Pattie of Webbcona will be hoping his team can lift this round.

A SHOCK home loss to cross-rink tenant Creswick last round might be the killer blow in the Webbcona premiership defense unless it can pull a rabbit out of the hat against a fired up Ballarat this weekend.

