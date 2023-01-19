An unbeaten Gibson Paxman half-century has seen Ballarat cruise to victory against Grampians in the Central Highlands cricket region's Kirton Shield.
The opening batter led the way with 56* not out as Ballarat chased down the 100-run total in just 24 overs.
Ryan Lister added 30 runs of his own in the chase.
Grampians were bowled out for just 99 in 40 overs.
Eli Holloway was faultless with the ball, finishing with incredible figures of 3-0 from six overs, while Paxman also contributed taking 2-8.
Ballarat has secured a place in the Kirton Shield final on January 29.
It will match up against Gisborne White, which it defeated in the first round of the tournament.
