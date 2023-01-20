A project led by Ballarat trainer Henry Dwyer to inject life into the King Island horse racing season reaches its crowning point on Saturday.
Dwyer will be among a special group of owners with starters in the inaugural running of the $20,000 Miners Rest Cup, 1400m.
What makes the race different and with so much appeal is that all the owners of the six horses engaged are Victorian trainers.
Ballarat's Tony and Calvin McEvoy, Andrew Noblett, Archie Alexander, Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, and Dwyer are joined by Stawell-based Andrew Bobbin, who has close ties with Ballarat after previously working for Matt Cumani.
With Dwyer as the driving force, the trainers rallied to the support of the King Island Racing Club after hearing late last year that its 2022-23 race season was facing a battle to get enough horses.
They sourced horses with the objective of having them go head-to-head on the penultimate day of racing on King island.
So the Miners Rest/Magic Millions Cup was hatched.
All six horses will face the starter in race five on a six-race gallops card, which as always will be complemented by two harness races.
All the prizemoney earned by the runners is being given to charity.
The McEvoys have Afridi, the one to beat in top weight.
The four-year-old had been unplaced in all his five starts when he arrived on King Island, but has been a model of consistency since with one win, a second and three thirds in five outings.
Paxa Punch (Andrew Noblett) and Spy Ninja (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace) have also been winners during the season, which started on December 10.
Alpine Skier (Archie Alexander) is the least raced of the six.
The three-year-old from South Australia managed just the two runs, making his debut on January 2 to complete the line-up.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
