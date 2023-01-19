Ballarat residents can expect four months of disruptions as electricity distributor Powercor undertakes its biggest upgrade to date.
Powercor will start work in the next two weeks to build a third electricity line into the Ballarat Base Hospital.
The work will triple the amount of power going into the hospital to help support the multi-level development work at the site.
Powercor's head of major projects Marcus Olive said the project is the biggest undertaking in a number of decades for the city.
"This will mean significant upgrades through central Ballarat, which involves replacing many kilometres of overhead lines and approximately 200 existing wooden power poles," Mr Olive said.
Over the next four months, residents can expect road closures as underground work will be included in the project.
Mr Olive said Powercor will be taking "extra care to reinstate all bluestone guttering as part of our program".
Powercor anticipates there will be about 35 planned outages over four months.
Suburbs which could be impacted include Ballarat's CBD, Lake Wendouree, Soldiers Hill, Black Hill, Newington, Delacombe and Ballarat North.
"We look to minimise [disruptions] wherever possible by doing it over weekends or at night," Mr Olive said.
"Some of these outages will be small, affecting one customer, and others will be larger."
Mr Olive said businesses and residents affected by planned outages will be notified so other arrangements can be made.
"The upgrade will also strengthen the network for homes and businesses in central Ballarat, improving reliability for more than 26,000 customers," he said.
Reliability is an ongoing issue for Powercor as bushfire protection technology can turn off large sections of distribution lines.
Work is ongoing to reduce how many customers are affected by these switches.
The Ballarat central project is also expected to increase electrical capacity into the CBD which means more power will be able to travel into the area.
Mr Olive said the increased capacity could allow more rooftop solar and electric vehicle chargers to be connected to the network.
Safety is also a concern, with decades-old infrastructure to be replaced.
"Some of the current infrastructure, including power poles, are up to 80 years old," Mr Olive said.
"They're getting towards the end of their natural life and so we're replacing them with newer assets.
"That also applies to overhead wires, for example. They can be decades-old, so by replacing the existing with newer assets, it'll lead to reliability."
The upgrades are funded by the state government and will be delivered in two stages.
The first stage is expected to be completed by May while the second stage will take place in 2024.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
