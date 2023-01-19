A Ballarat magistrate has condemned a man for threatening to share intimate images of a woman he met online, warning of the ongoing fear and damage the crime inflicts on victims.
"Threats can be more harmful than a punch," magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz told the accused in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
"What people don't realise when they threaten to distribute images is it has an impact, which is unlike, for example, an act of violence.
"If you punch someone ... that's it, it's over. It has an impact but it's over.
"When you make a threat to a partner or former partner it doesn't end. That threat is ongoing.
"She will live for a very long time fearful that you may complete your threat."
The accused and the victim met on social media application Yubo in May 2021, where they exchanged phone numbers.
In the months that followed, the pair regularly communicated via calls and texts and on social media apps Snapchat and Instagram.
The court heard they consensually exchanged intimate photos and videos with each other until November 2021 when the accused asked for more images of the victim.
When she refused, the accused named three of the woman's Facebook friends, threatening to share with them content the woman had consensually sent to him over the previous months, including a "long video ... with [her] face in it".
"Show me what I want or I'll show," one message read.
The victim asked: "If I [don't] send stuff what are you going to do?"
The man replied with another threat.
"You said you would show me whatever I wanted to see. You promised," he said.
"Show me or find out what happens."
Magistrate Mykytowycz spoke directly to the accused as she handed down her sentence:
"When it's a threat that [involves] an intimate image ... it will involve shame and embarrassment and humiliation for the victim," she said.
"So you might have thought perhaps there was an element of this where you were never going to follow through on that but she didn't know that."
Australia's eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant said reports of image-based abuse to her office increased 55 per cent in 2021-22 to more than 4000.
"This jump is being driven by a surge in sexual extortion reports. In 2021-22, 55 per cent of image-based abuse reports concerned some form of sexual extortion," Ms Inman Grant said.
Victoria Police confirmed in November last year it was investigating incidents of sextortion involving victims as young as 14.
Adolescent psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg warned sexploitation victims could be driven to have suicidal thoughts, and parents should seek urgent support if they become aware their child is involved.
"The biggest issue is psychological damage," he said.
"They don't have the perspective - they think this is the end of their life because of what they are being threatened with.
"Once it's happened you have to get psychological support because it's beyond the capacity of most parents.
"Parents say it's going to be OK, but the part of the brain that processes that logically is shut down when in stress and trauma and you need a professional person, probably a child and adolescent psychologist."
The 20-year-old Scarsdale man, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided a conviction, was supported in court by family on Thursday as he entered a guilty plea.
The court heard the accused man had significant health issues and had "considerable grief in his life" with the death of his mother 18 months ago; he had a partner and worked part-time.
His defence counsel also told the court he made early admissions to the offending, was remorseful and had no prior criminal history.
The magistrate said she had to balance a message of deterrence to the community with the accused's personal circumstances.
"We see a lot of this with young people on social media, it's very common," she said.
"Other young women need to be protected from these kinds of threats."
The man was ordered to make a two-year promise of good behaviour to the court, engage in counselling "addressing respectful relationships", and to pay a $500 donation to White Ribbon Australia.
