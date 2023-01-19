The Courier
Man charged in Ballarat Magistrates' Court with threatening to distribute intimate images

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
January 20 2023 - 5:30am
A man has faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for one charge of threatening to distribute intimate images. Stock image.

A Ballarat magistrate has condemned a man for threatening to share intimate images of a woman he met online, warning of the ongoing fear and damage the crime inflicts on victims.

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

