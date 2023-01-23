BALLARAT best athletes, including veteran Javelin thrower Kathryn Mitchell and high jumper Yual Reath will headline the Victorian Country Athletics Championships which will be held in Geelong, starting Thursday.
Last year at the championships in Bendigo, the four Ballarat clubs, Ballarat Harriers, Ballarat YCW, Eureka and Wendouree brought home a record 63 gold medals and have set their sights on a similar target this time around.
Ballarat's two world championship competitors, Mitchell and Reath are expected to be among the favourites for gold with both keen to gain momentum heading towards the international championship season.
Mitchell competed in the world championship, but illness cost her a chance of defending her Commonwealth Games gold medal while Reath made his debut at international competition at the world championships in Eugene, Oregan, learning plenty from the experience.
While the elites will no doubt take centre stage, there's plenty of youngsters that will also be looking to make their mark, among them is World Youth Championships competitor Cooper Sherman.
The Ballarat Harriers speedster had a quiet start to the 2022-23 AVSL season before pulling off an personal best of 21.09 seconds for the 200m on December 3. He will compete in both 200m and 400m.
Other to watch include Eureka Athletics in the the throwing events after winning four gold medals at both the Victorian Country Championships and the Victorian Track and Field Championships.
Angela Williams (Wendouree Athletics) will be aiming to build on her season that has included two BRAC records in the 50+ category. Last season, she won three gold medals in distance events and is this year competing in 800m, 1500m, 300m and 10,000m.
Gretta Ashley from Ballarat YCW is also one to watch in the Steeplechase, having won a gold medal in the under 16s last year. She will compete in under 18s.
