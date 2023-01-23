The Courier
Ballarat athletes chasing gold at Victorian Country Championship in Geelong

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 23 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:00pm
Ballarat athletes (clockwise L-R) Angela Williams, Alyssa Benbow, Kathryn Mitchell and Yual Reth will headline the Victorian Country Athletics Championships in Geelong.

BALLARAT best athletes, including veteran Javelin thrower Kathryn Mitchell and high jumper Yual Reath will headline the Victorian Country Athletics Championships which will be held in Geelong, starting Thursday.

