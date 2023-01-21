The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Health

Upstate Studios to open Ballarat location on 102 Lydiard Street North

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
January 22 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upstate Studios co-founders Charelle Cuolahan and Gail Asbel are bringing their studio to the Ballarat CBD. Picture supplied

The pilates craze continues as new fitness businesses are set to make Ballarat home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.