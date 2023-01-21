The pilates craze continues as new fitness businesses are set to make Ballarat home.
Well-known Geelong-based fitness studio and activewear line, Upstate, has secured a prominent location in the Ballarat CBD for their new studio, on the corner of Lydiard and Mair streets.
Upstate Studios co-owner Gail Asbell said she could not be more excited to start the company's national expansion with a Ballarat location.
Their new home at 102 Lydiard Street North formerly housed the women's-only gym Fernwood Fitness which has since moved to a newly renovated building on Creswick Road.
Ms Asbell said the studio started to build connections to fitness enthusiasts who took their online classes during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"We are really excited to bring the brand to Ballarat [and] excited to start building our community here," she said.
Ms Asbell and her sister Charelle Cuolahan grew up in Colac and started their first Geelong-based studio in 2009.
Now they have three Geelong studios, one based in Torquay and two in Melbourne.
In 2022, the Cotton On Group invested in the company to help them scale and open up new studios nationally.
"Ballarat is the first cab off the rank," Ms Asbell said.
"We have seen over the years how strong our Geelong community is and how important it is to have accessibility to these types of fitness classes in regional areas."
Currently in the process of finding staff for their national expansions, Ms Asbell said they had been lucky to avoid industry staff shortages felt by other sectors.
"A lot of people have made a move for a little bit more work-life balance, and our businesses are in that category," she said.
Ms Asbell studied in Ballarat and lived here for three years.
"We are really community-driven and love being part of getting to know our members and part of our community, so Ballarat feels like a really nice fit for us."
The Ballarat studios will offer boxing, reformer pilates, mat pilates and yoga classes.
"I think we just really feel like people love the variety and diversity - one day you're up for boxing and another day you feel more like a calm yoga meditation."
Ms Asbel said there was some work to do inside before the Lydiard Street studio was ready for visitors.
"It was definitely an attraction to find a building that we felt like had a real personality and an old soul," she said.
Currently the team are undertaking a full demolition inside before fitting out the studio with light and sound equipment.
No official start date is locked in yet, but Ms Asbell said they are aiming for April.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
