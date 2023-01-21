Midlands 85 (14) def City Oval 67 (4)
Geoffrey Jenkins, Darren Brown, David Speechley, Paul Kennedy 18 def by Peter Cameron, Janine Roberts, Wayne Roberts, Heath Fumberger 19; Dean Nichols, Brian Croft, Gregory Plier, Jacob Croft 22 def Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 10; Eric Kosloff, Matthew Kosloff, Neil Peoples, Rodney Lock 29 def Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 17; Michael North, Barry Wilson, Lynette Lock, Peter Considine 16 def by Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann 21
Central Wendouree 68 (0) def by Smeaton 102 (18)
Meryl Holloway, John Stevens, Colin Thompson, Tony Gutteridge 20 def by Peter Kersley, Peter Sewell, Alex McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 22; Graeme Seymour, Margaret O'Meara, Ian Long, Bill Durand 20 def by Kevin Clohesy, Russell Leishman, Robert McCrum, Jim Taylor 26; Jordan Kaufmann, Margaret Wilkins, Andrew Bishop, Ian Batters 16 def by John Gervasoni, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 29; Tony Milardovic, Basil Tuddenham, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 12 def by Robert Briggs, Robert Mizzeni, David Toose, Gregory May 25
Clunes 107 (18) def Ballarat North 51 (0)
Jeff Gale, Narelle Vorbach, Vincent Hunt, Andrew Ingram 30 def Sam Newman, Martin Stewart, Scott Plater, Andrew Dalgleish 11; Troy Thomson, Eileen Spong, Paul Lythgo, David Templeton 28 def Michael Clark, Dave Anderton, Daniel Nestor, Glenn Mattei 12; Jenny Cameron, Slade Baulch, Mark Vorbach, Geoff Annear 17 def Damian Payne, Matthew Smith, George Atkins, Amy Newman 15; Alan Baird, Lindsay Tucker, Scott McLean, Bradley Keen 32 def Steve Feldman, John Quick, Gregory Williams, Colin Wright 13
Ballarat East 87 (4) def Webbcona 89 (14)
Tony Morley, Timothy Wilson, Troy Dean, Peter Dean 23 def Ross Boag, Rod Barton, Simon Cook, Robert Walsh 16; Matty Jarrett, Mark Boyd, Mark Ryan, Peter Wilson 33 def Donna Blackburn, Jennifer Shepherd, Tom Clarke, Barry McArthur 17; Ben Wiffen, Tony Driscoll, Michael Kay, Aidan Bedggood 15 def by Lisa Tung, Scott Edmends, Robert Edwards, Geoff Gullock 36; Joshua Peach, David Anwyl, Ned Bedggood, James Dean 16 def by Ken Frost, James McArthur, Benjamin Horwood, Peter Morris 20
Waubra 80 (15) def Victoria 74 (3)
Matthew Cashin, Terence Briody, Pat Clark, Lachy Kennedy 25 def Peter Cocks, Jill Hopper, Max Philipson, Francis McGuigan 18; Clinton Rogers, Dylan Hinchliffe, Geoffrey Bartholomew, Samuel Cashin 18 def by Colin Jones, Joseph Capuano, David Leeson, Neil Capuano 24; Peter Molloy, John Moloney, Greg Loader, Laurence Cashin 17 drew Kevin Haintz, Brett Harrison, Robert Chapman, Barry Davis 17; Jim Troy, Tony Briody, Luke Molloy, Alex Briody 20 def John Jackson, George Pyke, Greg Henderson, Helene Stenning 15
CITY OVAL 152 points, +161 shots, MIDLANDS 152, +146, BALLARAT NORTH 144, +136, CLUNES 141, +117, Smeaton 131, +58, Ballarat East 121, -8, Webbcona 112, -99, Waubra 104, -55, Victoria 66, -170, Central Wendouree 47, -286
BMS 94 (16) def Bungaree 55 (2)
Luke Prenderdast, Julia Holton, Dave Lindsay, Paul Harris 16 def Paul Stapleton, John Wade, Chris Thornton, Peter Spratling 19; Dianne Hampson, Karen Pearcey, Michelle Tait, Michael Hampson 27 def Emily McDonald, Christian Innella, John Maher, Terrence Maher 11; Brian Hickman, John Rowland, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 22 def Graeme Jeffrey, Travis Murnane, Garry Checkley, Andrew Mahar 17; Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Kevin Burgess, Graeme Inglis 29 def Danny Haintz, Michael Frawley, Michael Phyland, Tony Trigg 8
Invermay 78 (15) def Ballarat 73 (3)
Barry Wright, Ian Cunningham, Leigh Vincent, David Carlyle 20 def John Crawford, Dennis Davies, Bob Williamson, Paul Ashmore 14; Jenny Blower, Stephen Riley, John Moroney, Geoffrey Fraser 17 def by Michael Calagari, David Eastman, Stan Barnett, Paul Slater 21; Jason Gigliotti, Rod McDonald, Wayne Ward, Mario Lenkic 17 drew Robert Tempany, Stephenie Fothergill, Aaron Campbell, Steven Thompson 17; Trevor Jones, Wayne Drever, John Macdonald, Peter Shillington 24 def Samuel Craig, Darryl Blomeley, Craig Spratling, Wayne Fitzgerald 21
Sebastopol 84 (13) def Creswick 83 (5)
Cecil Deans, Ian Harvey, Shayne Bottrell, Gary Green 23 drew Brian Turville, Stephen Pope, Raymond Lethlean, John Purcell 23; Helen Sculley, Derek Wren, Neil Lloyd-Jones, Warren Bedggood 19 def by Rebecca Booth, Greg Peel, Bill Booth, Beth Huntley 26; Geoff Worsley, Bryan Cassells, Mick McDonnell, Tony Walsh 16 def by Dean Matthews, Bernie O'Malley, Alan Penrice, Richard Burt 19; Bill Candy, Steve Cassells, John Hofstra, Scott Roberts 26 def Sigrid Glasspool, Debbie Matthews, Ross Prictor, Barry Yates 15
Buninyong v Daylesford
John Jones, Chris Kruger, Allan Donelly, Stephen Dargaville 15 def by Maureen Tate, William Hetherington, Stevan Stupavski, Winston Silbereisen 26; Jeffrey Douglass, Robert Hepburn, Kenneth Sergeant, Tim Simpson 10 def by Rose Marshall, Lois Hetherington, Kevin Gibson, Barry Watson 26; Margaret Sultana, John Beames, Terry McDonald, Barbara Voigt 14 def by Gerald Coffey, Liz Wigmore, Wayne Bull, Rodney Poxon 24; Leonie Donelly, Manfred Weil, Doug Worrall, Darrin Casey 16 def by Anne Bremner, Dot Bull, Leon Hedwards, Pat Torpey 24
Beaufort 77 (7) def City Oval 77 (11)
Aaron Cuthbertson, Shayne Murphy, Les Pongho, Keith Topp 19 def by Richard Bice, Anne Madeley, Garry Powell, Allan Mann 21; Michael Anstis, Carmel Milenkovic, Victor Dunn, Debbie Stanaway 19 def by Robert Vance, Peter Oxlade, Bryan Coutts, Ian Robinson 20; Ashley Haynes, Frank Gilders, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 14 def by John Hoffmann, Sandra Grano, David Murphy, Gary O'Neil 23; Simon Franc, Tony Carter, Rohan Quinton, Stephen Topp 25 def David Sullivan, Brendan Fraser, David Flintoft, Ronald Coxall 13
SEBASTOPOL 160, +140, BUNGAREE 149, +120, CITY OVAL 148, +151, INVERMAY 137, +33, BMS 128, +83, Daylesford 120, +4, Beaufort 105, -26, Ballarat 78, -115, Creswick 75, -199, Buninyong 70, -191
Ballan 96 (18) def Smeaton 61 (9)
Mick Conroy, Scott McConnell, John Mullane, David O'Hanlon 21 def Russell Bradshaw, Robyn Bradshaw, Rhonda Armstrong, Laraine Toose 18; Grant Stirling, Greg Heverin, Rick Sloan, Marcus Darley 36 def Bernie Charleson, Bill Janetski, Noel Bomphrey, Ronald Leishman 11; Garry Webb, Luke Mullane, Chris Love, Paul Braybrook 18 def John McColl, Miriam Haines, Ian Pickering, Helen Mizzeni 15; Justin Cameron, David Myers, Peter O'Connell, Anne Draffen 21 def David Davidson, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Geoffrey May, Bob Seamons 17
Linton 75 (4) def by Midlands 80 (14)
Ray McDonald, Margaret Phillips, Phillip Blake, Philip Sloper 18 def by Ron Hutchinson, Barry Phelan, Daryl Sparkman, Edward Harwood 20; Geoffrey Wilson, Gerald Como, Karen Hall, Rod Lindsay 21 def John Giblett, Mark Templeton, Graeme Barnett, Dale Salmi 20; Lynette White, Desmond Symes, John Hetherington, Chris Fletcher 26 def David Denham, Philip Robinson, Wally Slocombe, Richie Bissett 19; Doug Hucker, Graham Turnbull, Shayne Ellis, Ken Hocking 10 def by Christine Hawken, Patricia Speechley, Daryl Traynor, Bill Hawken 21
Webbcona 91 (14) def BMS 70 (4)
Brendan Birch, Loris Gullock, Mike Hall, Danny Foley 19 def by Bethel Ryan, Henry Rose, Rosemaree Hickman, Harry Johannsen 21; Dara Twoney, Bob Shepherd. John Holdsworth, Shayne Hodges 19 def by Alan Marini, Rodney Otto, Julie Bedggood, Patrick Kennedy 20; Wally Schreenan, Craig Wells, Bruce Sutherland, Tony Hendy 29 def Michael Hughes, Andre Alexander, Lindsay Vanstan, Antonius Kuypers 10; Robert Kinna, Jacinta Paul, Bob Rodger, Garry Van Kessel24 def Lynette Bryce, Garry Fitzsimons, Trish Dower, Martin Urumese 19
Learmonth 77 (16) def Central Wendouree 72 (0)
Judy Verlin, Izo Perovic, Donald Griffin, Liz Bourke 20 def Lou Verberne, Peter Woolley, Graeme Keating, Robert Dunstan 16; Andrew Edwards, James Greenwood, Jake Mullane, Glenn Stowe 21 def erry Weatherley, Richard Kerr, Ian Forbes, John Meek 18; Sally Goldsmith, Ian Lyttle, Alistair Powell, Bob Peskett 22 def Sandra Middleton, Susanne Peters, Andrew Geddes, John Adams 18; Shirley Marshall, Kenneth Stowe, Graham Findlay, William Shillito 14 def by Carmel Mahony, Danny Hill, Janet Vincent, William Wilkins 20
Sebastopol 103 (18) def Victoria 61 (0)
Joan Dunn, Stu Neish, Nick Ravenscroft, Bill Anderson 26 def Kelvin Jarvis, Edward King, Thomas Atkins, Robert Whitcher 19; George Dailly, Rob Anning, John Symons, Terry Bond 24 def Dante Prenc, Peter Elshaug, Barry Nunn, Paul Norman 18; Neville Thornhill, Bill Searle, Keith Andrews, Col Neve 31 def Mark Helmich, Janet Norman, Michael Walsh, Peter McDougall 9; Trisha Cole, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells, Joe Hayes 22 def Mal Tudorovic, Daryl Quinlan, Lynn Slater, Bradley Barnes 15
BALLAN 191, +324, MIDLANDS 152, +119, SEBASTOPOL 144, +143, VICTORIA 126, +93, Learmonth 118, +18, Linton 116, +2, Webbcona 98, -164, Smeaton 80, -127, BMS, 69, -245, Central Wendouree 65, -163
Midlands 94 (18) def Victoria 60 (0)
Norman Newey, Robert Mason, Alan Duggan, Sharon Croft 21 def Kristine Slater, Craig Irving, Brian Bellingham, Val Wilckens 17; Sub, Lyal Denning, John Beaston, Jim Graham 21 def Micah Oswin, Ros Capuano, Barry Huebner, John Berriman 12; Graeme Yates, Barry Trezise, Graeme Smith, Gerard Nagle 29 def John Ferris, Brenda Hughes, Peter Powell, Desmond Williams 14; Wayne Nichols, Paul Carlyle, Allison Slee, Ray Slee 23 def Christopher Carmody, Paul Britt. Peter Muller, Robert Beaston 17
Daylesford 103 (16) def Buninyong 47 (2)
Bruce Bavin, Wendy Goodwin, Peter Wigmore, John Anglin 15 def by Terrence Gillett, Barbara Glover, Graham Perkins, Noel Talbot 17; John Gillies, Jeffrey Jarrad, Barry Yanner, Dale Field 26 def Stuart Josephs, Fay Tucker, John Fox, John Podolinsky 12; Ted Goodwin, Kenneth Gillies, Leslie Healey, James Grant 35 def Julie Pobjoy, Helen Slater, Tyler Dittloff, Sandra Chapman 5; Ron Barron, Margaret Coffey, Raymond Irving, Alan Chatfield 27 def Fay Tucker, Vincent Fay, Julie Worrall, Joan Worth 13
Ballarat North 82 (2) def by Sebastopol 97 (16)
Ken Taylor, Leslie Ayres, Garry Turner, Alan Gervasoni 24 def Bill Evans, Chris Medwell, Jeff Sculley, Ian McBain 20; Phil Hoey, Hamish Adams, Ian Antonio, Tony Spiers 16 def by David Jones, Neville Punshon, Max Medwell, John Cheswick 23; Wayne Huggett, David Head, Melissa Smith, Mick Brown 26 def by John Ryan, Steve Turner, John Copeman, David Pratt 29; Robert Norman, Adrian Haywood, David Douglas, Garry Bowden 16 def by Julie Brown, Ron Worladge, Marcus Murrell, Peter Shaw 25
Webccona 68 (4) def by Central Wendouree 85 (14)
Peter Reeves, Cheryl Luscombe, Doug Luscombe, Pat Collins 14 def by Alan Valpied, Geoff Lawrence, John Earl, Peter Townsend 30; Shirley Corneille, Alan Marshall, Ian Edwards, Raymond Creelman 10 def by Brendan Burke, Rita Strownix, Laurie Wadeson, Ted Burke 26; Daryl Scott, Helen Williams, Ross McCallum, Wayne Mitchell 22 def Douglas Bowers, Denis Green, David Fawell, James Snibson 18; Ron Davidson, Ian Effrett, Jason Panosh, Jackie Collins 22 def Harry Kuiper, Brian Kiley, Glenis Keilar,. Gordon Cornell 11
Mount Xavier 101 (16) def City Oval 61 (2)
David Tuddenham, Murray Trickey, Darren Beattie, Brian McKeegan 17 def by Cheryl Magrath, Ray Kinna, Jamie Winton, Charles Bolte 22; Helen Jones, Stephen Blood, Ray Giles, Stephen Jones 23 def Alan Hawkes, Jason Pring, Sally McCracken, Janis Vance 16; David Alsop, Ray Bear, Malcolm Sargent, Gerard Ronan 28 def Neil Sutherland, Barry Hender, Eddie Harman, Ken Birch 16; John Kennedy, Teresa Kelly, Ben McDonald, Norman Hughes 33 def Patricia Birch, Betty Paton, Terry Grano, Jim Paton 7
SEBASTOPOL 168, +210, CITY OVAL 142, +149, MIDLANDS 141, +118, VICTORIA 137, +100, Ballarat North 127, +53, Mount Xavier 123, +82, Daylesford 113, +158, Central Wendouree 101, -216, Buninyong 61, -284, Webbcona 57, -370
Bungaree 81 (16) def Beaufort 79 (2)
David Thornton, Xavier Hanrahan, Barry Macklin, Graeme Diamond-Keith 25 def Moya Buncle, Terry Barker, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 14; Jo Frawley, Laurie Butler, Jayson Frawley, Dale Tonkin 23 def Janet Carson, Sally Murrell, Malcolm Murrell, Geoffrey Carson 15; Danny Irvin, Alex McCulloch, Daryl Browning, Michael Checkley 21 def John Konynenburg, Jennie Godfrey, Peter Milenkovic, William Godfrey 20; Sandra Kennedy, Fay Toohey, Jacky Steenhuis, Noel Kennedy 12 def by Liz Ryan, Tony Ryan, Stuart Quixley, Trevor Missen 30
City Oval 78 (2) def by Waubra 82 (16)
Anne Poulton, Tony Coxall, James Fitzpatrick, Kathleen McKenzie 20 def by Tania Carland, Ken Fraser, Peter Goldsmith, Horrie Stevens 21; Justin Evans, Mary Oonk, David O'Sullivan, Helen Kinnersly 18 def by Marichu Potter, Peter Moran, Joe Molloy, Bobby Williamson 21; Terry O'Farrell, Robert Oonk, Allan Uthenwoldt, Maxwell Sargent 28 def Joel Molloy, Stuart Skelton, Bill Harrison, Paul Molloy 16; Rosie Powell, Sandy Orr, Joe Arnold, Dave Bartsch 12 def by Josh Stepnell, Sam Stepnell, Carl Stepnell, Patrick Cashin 24
BMS 80 (12) def Sebastopol 76 (6)
Barry Harris, Neil Ellard, Adrian Venville, Peter Squire 11 def by Robert Jones, Peter Gilbert, Rosaleen Ryan, Beryl Flynn 22; Ralph White, Mark Walsh, Robert James, Lawrence Wilson 22 def by Ian Clyne, John Tuender, Graham Wood, Hylton Tabb 23; Ivan Annear, Peter Widgery, Shane Manley, Colin Duffy 16 def by Bill Lawrence, Rod Knight, Darren Kurzman, Peter Fletcher 17; Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Anthony Braybrook, Ian Russell 31 def Robin McGloin, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, Phil Brough 14
Smeaton 112 (16) def Ballarat 58 (2)
Gordon McKay, Judith Slater, Robin Cawthan, Ross Dimond 31 def Michael Gallagher, Les Macdonald-Johnson, Felicity McMeekin, Grayson Widmer 6; David Pedretti, Robert Turley, Peter Howell, Len Robinson 30 def Paul Sudholz, Kathryn Avery, Shane Avery, Wayne Penhall 14; Mervyn McKay, Des Dwyer, Shane Slater, Winston Pickering 27 def Jack Lennecke, Gary Blood, Kaye Cornish, David Brownlee 12; Michelle McCrum, Jenny Toose, Jenny Tranter, Denis Sanford 24 def by Jimmy Robinson, Mark Rowe, Jill Davies, Peter Titheridge 26
Ballan 106 (14) def Learmonth 75 (4)
Luke Hodge, Eddy Pitcher, Brian Dowling, Alan Love 15 def by Tony Ferguson, Leanne Morvell, Kyren Myers, Stephen Fitzgibbon 21; David O'Connell, Janine Jensen, Jan Conroy, John Couch 31 def Sandy Redpath, David Baird, Ian Pym, Pat Hunter 16; John Ellery, Keith Burgin, David Martyn, Neville Smith 38 def Greg Cox, Paul Beechey, Ian Martin, Neil Haydon 15; Jarrod McGuire, Terry Hodge, Gary Cornell, Norman Ralston 22 def by Hanna Morvell, William Dunn, Roy Cassells, Neville Curtis 23
BMS 156, +141, BUNGAREE 155, +159, SEBASTOPOL 148, +167, WAUBRA 129, +59 Ballan 128, -30, Beaufort 115, +46, Smeaton 11, +9, City Oval 94, -37, Learmonth 87, -164, Ballarat 47, -350
Mount Xavier 61 (0) def Ballarat East 107 (18)
Sean Kelly, Debbie Hunter, Olivia McKeegan, Julie Moran 14 def by Nathan Biggin, Zoe Watson, Paul Clayson, John Shannon 24; Allen Abele, Sandra Abele, Andrew Jose, Dennis Keating 11 def by Keith Davidson, Maureen Peach, Noel Biggin, Shane Britt 31; Malcolm Harper, John Edmiston, Nancy Jackson, Dennis Keating 16 def by Owen Dunne, Gordon Lucas, Bill Moy, Alan Rickard 25; David Venville, Edgar Abele, Stephen Low, Noelene Kennedy 20 def by Kerry Knight, Dennis Radisich, Garry Christie, Craig Uthenwoldt 27
Linton 45 (0) def by Clunes 125 (18)
Robin Amendola, Heather Smith, Kevin Knight, Michael Dittloff 8 def by Susan Boland, Michelle Campion, Debbie Annear, Joshua Polson 36; Kris Ross, Bradley Drinkwater, Terry Breen, Kevin Offer 16 def by Howard Smith, Terry Kinnersly, Rex Martin, Peter Croft 31; Lorraine Symes, Kate Breen, Joy Weeden, Shirley Blomeley 5 def by William Hudson, Jodie Lythgo, John Dellavedova, Peter Brough 38; Anna Harasimowicz, Colleen Wilson, Beverley Howlett, Clive Drinkwater 16 def by Keith Prebble, Valerie Jackson, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 20
Invermay 83 (14) def Sebastopol 79 (4)
Leo Romeril, Sub, Terry Picone, Norman O'Donovan 21 def by Barry Donovan, Gabriel Duyzer, Steve Martin, Gareth Warfe 23; Sub, James Brudenall, Heather Brennan, Ruth Nunn 15 def by Howard Reynolds, John Kidney, Barry Fraser, Gordon Crotty 26; Gail Trembath, Lindsay King, Mitch Maher, Yvonne McDonald 20 def Boyd Browning, Norm Johns, Trav Meade, Bill Loader 18; Paul Killeen, Francisca Grady, Dennis Timmins, Robert Jones 27 def Trev Sullivan, Jenny Meade, David Parkinson, Neil Brown 12
Victoria 86 (12) def BMS 66 (6)
Lindsay Johnston, James Cameron, Robert Rhodes, John Cuthbert 17 def by Dianne Palanca, Des Severino, Kevin Williams, Mark Taylor 18; Wanda Bourke-Finn, Margaret Ferris, Ian Willowhite, Gary Ryan 16 def by Peter Ciaston, Ronald Walker, John Walker, Mark Walker 24; Geoff Wilson, Vicki Chapman, Joshua Chandler, Albert Reus 34 def Graham Boak, Heather Harris, Lindsay Clarke, Anthony Fletcher 4; Carole Bellingham, Ray Walsh, Graeme Buchanan, Matthew Chandler 19 def by Richard-Paul Holt, Dean Adams, Mal Vallance, Donald Ross 20
CLUNES 170, +383, VICTORIA 155, +178, BALLARAT EAST 141, +223, SEBASTOPOL 107, +118. Mount Xavier 94, -114, BMS 87, -184, Invermay 74, -154, Midlands 63, -196, Linton 44, -254
Bungaree v Buninyong (no scores submitted)
Bungaree
Sub, Tobey Jeffrey, Philip Jeffrey, Robert Hermann
Lorraine Reed, Sub, Marita Toohey, Chris Jones
Frank Hanrahan, Bert Wade, Sub, Adrian Doyle
Buninyong
Helen Hovey, Narelle Smith, Jack Forsuth, Thomas Gallagher
Marita Beames, Shane Molloy, Linda Fox, Bill Bridges
Stuart Josephs, Lyn Treweek, Linda Fox, Frank Sultana
City Oval 57 (2) def by Ballarat North 59 (14)
Andrew Wilson, Sub, John Tansley, Judy Alexander 15 def by Conner Chatham, Damien Corke, James Nolan, Colin Cox 19; Jody McKenzie, Abby Trounson, Warren McLean, Colin Gibson 22 def Jacki Metcalf, Maxwell Harrison, Allan Webster, Gregory Cox 17; Margery Smith, Emily Trounson, David Luke, Michael Nikolic 20 def by Logan Mattei, Jeff Gilchrist, Olive Gunnell, John Brinkley 23
Sebastopol 56 (2) def by Victoria 61 (14)
Aileen Kerr, Margaret Cassells, Bob Hateley, Laurie Warfe 17 def by Marsden Collinson, Sub. Leo Hanrahan, Nathan Cook 22; Di Tobin, Trish Lovell, Elaine Pitts, Ron Worladge 24 def Allan Moorman, Rhonda Chapman, Glenda Dodd, Albert Chapman 14; Rita Page, Glenda Densley, Ross Nicol, Alan Ward 15 def by Malcolm Allen, Arthur David, Peter McDonald, Larry Walsh 25
No ladder provided
Learmonth 40 (2) def by Clunes 43 (12)
William Robinson, Graeme Mead, Bruce Treweek, Neil Bourke 21 def Ronald Komisars, John Millar, Lindsay Pritchard, Danny Spong 20; Ilma Bridgewater, Sub, Ross Catherall, Greg Cox 19 def by Annabella Croft, Lee Hind, Craig Drewer, Frank Kitchingman 23
Beaufort 48 (14) def Ballarat 24 (0)
Shirley Broadbent, Ken Emmett, Megan Morris, Ann Topp 24 def Lara Jones, Jacob Panther, Jodie Fletcher, Ross Burge 13; Anne Anthony, Ian Price, Graeme Anthony, Edmond Morris 24 def Kyle Lasitani, Nathan Dubberley, Phil Jarvis, Kelly Dubberley 11
Ballarat East 27 (0) def by Creswick 56 (14)
Maxwell Walters, Collete Jordan, Russell Hateley, Catherine Phillips 13 def by Kevin Keen, Ernest Robinson, Liz Hocking, Eileen Franklin 31; Trevor Johnston, Scott Jordan, Nathan Dean, Mathew Voss 14 def by Darren Mitchell, Graeme Mitchell, Reg Rhook, Phil Zelley 25
Sebastopol 32 (2) def by Daylesford 38 (12)
Archie Baker, Kip Baker, Narelle Baker, Don Clark 19 def Adrian Trevorrow, Janice Hendy, Halcyon Bell, Daryl Grant 14; Dave Vornarx, Aileen Kerr, Don Snowden, Bill Smith 13 def by Stephen Spicer, Graeme Hamilton, Mike Tate, David Robb, David Robb 24
CLUNES 130, +122, DAYLESFORD 128, +153, BALLARAT EAST 119, +180, BEAUFORT 11, +26, Creswick 69, -65, Ballarat 68, -102, Sebastopol 59, -138, Learmonth 30, -176
