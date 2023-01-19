A new Ballarat business owner wants to create a safe environment for women to feel confident to join the fitness space.
Carly Mawby, who lives in Ballarat, is fulfilling a lifelong dream of opening her own pilates and boxing studio called Forrm.
"I wanted to create a space where I could give women the chance to have their own environment to workout in and be around like minded women as well," Ms Mawby said.
Creating a safe space and helping women feel confident to start their fitness journeys were important motivations for running her personal training sessions and now opening the studio.
"For some women, it can be quite a daunting experience walking into a gym and trying to figure out what you're meant to do," she said.
"I wanted to take the guesswork out of things .. [so] they can go out the door and not have to really give it a second thought."
The studio will bring more fitness options to the south end of the city and Ms Mawby said it was important for her to create a supportive environment.
"Everyone needs someone to be their cheerleader, so I'm happy to be a cheerleader," she said.
Ms Mawby said it has been a surreal few weeks as she prepares the studio to be ready to open.
"It's literally a dream come true," she said,
"I have worked extremely hard for it and it's something that I have always wanted to do."
Forrm will open on Skipton Street, Redan at the end of the month.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
