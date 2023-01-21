It is a new year and with it comes resolutions and the need for action, action, action.
Last year saw both a federal and state election. The results showed that the Australian Labour Party now have complete domination of the western wedge of Victoria, half-way to South Australia and Mildura.
They are to be congratulated.
Now comes the delivery phase for western Victoria and especially for the party faithful who have supported them.
At the federal level we have the Minister for Transport (The Hon Catherine King) with other federal MPs to the south, east and north.
At the state level the Labor Party 'owns the west' now all the way to Stawell and Donald.
As a consistent and long-time advocate (read: very squeaky wheel) for fast rail between Ballarat and Melbourne, it is my contention that the stars have finally lined up (no pun intended) for this dream to become a reality in the next four years.
Form a sub-group of federal and state members and work together to find the money to ensure fast rail for Ballarat.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This advocate fully acknowledges the work already done by the Labor state governments to achieve what has been achieved as well as doing all the planning for the next phase.
What is now needed is for the federal Labor Government to assist with funding and the work can get started this year.
I personally have met with the then-shadow Transport Minister (now Prime Minister Albanese) together with the current Transport Minister and local Ballarat member Catherine King on the train between Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat, advocating strongly for fast rail for Ballarat.
They know the details and the brief essentially remains the same.
All that is needed is an allocation of funding in the coming budget at both the federal and state levels for this project.
A reminder of what the next phase includes:
The result being that ALL Ballarat trains both in and out of the city will be reduced by a minimum of 12 minutes.
This will make for a big time-saving as well as being attractive as an alternate to using cars.
Western Victorian members of both state and federal parliaments, it is time for action on a fast train service to Ballarat and the hugely growing surrounding area.
