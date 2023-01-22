The article (The Courier, 18/01/23) on how the Goods Shed at the Ballarat station is 'delivering the goods' demonstrates just how wrong the promises made in the Station Precinct Plan 2014 were.
A subsequent online survey suggested "85 per cent of people did not believe that the plans for the Railway Station would sufficiently activate the site or integrate with the CBD".
We are now in 2023 and the development is still not complete and has failed miserably in meeting its stated objectives and which the online survey correctly forecast.
All too often most people have accepted the spin and promises made for major developments and do not publicly call out benefits that simply can't be realistically achieved.
G. Jenzen, Soldiers Hill
