A history-making century from Sarah Burton headlined a sensational Western Victoria Girls Shield campaign for the Ballarat Cricket Association, which boasted two premiership-winning sides in Hamilton.
The three-day event saw Ballarat's under-14 and under-18 representative sides come out on top.
Ballarat Cricket Association's Jenna Fowlie said it was an "incredible" week.
"The best part was seeing how the girls all celebrated each other's success," Fowlie said.
"We were going in thinking it could be the year and it was a testament to the players because at no point did they ever get ahead of themselves."
The under-14 side was flawless throughout the entire carnival en route to a convincing grand final triumph over Warrnambool.
Jayda Wright led the way for Ballarat at the top of the order, carrying her bat in a 59-run outing.
Ballarat set Warrnambool a 106-run target, which quickly proved too much as a stunning opening spell from Clover McIlwaine (4-12) had Warrnambool 3-8 just moments into its innings.
McIlwaine took a grade-best seven wickets across five matches.
However, it was during the round five clash with Wimmera which saw history made for the BCA.
Sarah Burton became the first female BCA player to score a century in a representative match.
Burton finished the Wimmera match-up unbeaten on a remarkable 105*, the sole centurion across all three grades at the tournament.
She ended the carnival with the second-most runs in under-14s with 179.
"It was absolutely incredible," Fowlie said.
"We've known that she's capable of that but to see her do it was amazing."
The under-18s lost just one game on their way to victory against Colac in Thursday's grand final.
A triple-digit opening partnership between Imogen O'Brien (63) and Ally Steenhuis (48) set up an intimidating 153-run target for Colac to chase in 20 overs.
Charli McLennan's took a game-high four wickets, while Steenhuis and Victoria Berton each claimed two of their own as Ballarat restricted Colac to 9-106.
Ballarat's under-16 side failed to qualify for its respective final, finishing the carnival with a 2-3 win-loss record.
Ballarat 2-152 (20.0) def Colac 9-106 (20.0)
Ballarat 2-105 (20.0) def Warrnambool 7-69 (20.0)
