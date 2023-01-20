A Clunes small business has reopened on Friday after sweet-toothed thieves smashed through the front doors in the early hours of Thursday morning.
When Cafe Fifty Two owner-operator Robert Marlow turned up to work on Thursday to see the front door of his recently opened cafe ajar, he thought he'd left it unlocked overnight.
"That could have happened because I work seven days as the business owner just to try save some money and in turn you get a bit tired sometimes so I definitely could have left it unlocked," he said.
"But when I walked in and saw all the timber of the door on the ground and the cash register ripped out I knew."
About 2.30am Thursday morning, two people were captured on security camera at the venue taking the little cash that was in the register, helping themselves to alcohol, stock and - to Mr Marlow's surprise - the cake cabinet.
"I had to laugh because it's like, 'what?' They literally had the cash drawer in their hands and loading the cake from the cabinet on [top of] the cash drawer," Mr Marlow said.
Laughs aside, Mr Marlow expressed his concern for his staff and suppliers, and dismay at losing a day's trade as well as finding funds to cover the damage as a small business.
"It's hard enough getting good staff and the good staff I do have I want to make sure that they're looked after obviously," he said.
"Why hit a small business? ... It's already hard enough these days with the price of everything and living in a small community can make things harder especially when you need reliability and consistency."
The Fraser Street cafe had been open for 16 weeks before the theft and had recently begun to open nights to expand its offering.
The offenders were captured on video leaving the scene in a light-coloured VF Holden Commodore with black wheels.
CCTV footage from the venue and surrounds has been referred to Bacchus Marsh Police.
Police want anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
