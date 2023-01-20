The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Clunes Fraser Street Cafe Fifty Two reopens after robbery

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clunes Cafe Fifty Two has reopened Friday after thieves smashed through the front doors on Thursday morning. Photo supplied.

A Clunes small business has reopened on Friday after sweet-toothed thieves smashed through the front doors in the early hours of Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.